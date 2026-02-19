Antonio Cipriano Will Lead London Premiere of Joey Contreras' New Musical IN PIECES

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Joey Contreras' new musical In Pieces, will make its London premiere this spring, with an exclusive one night only concert at The Other Palace on Monday 30 March - produced by Andrew Patino of Regular People.

Directed by Martha Geelan, with musical direction by Brian Russell Carey, this marks the first fully staged production of the brand-new musical - a love story about the people you don't end up with. Antonio Cipriano - best known for originating the role of Phoenix in Broadway's Jagged Little Pill and television credits including Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Off-Campus - leads the cast. Casting is by HJB Casting Ltd (Harry Blumenau CDG CSA). Full casting to be announced shortly.

Joey Contreras said, “Since the earliest days of sharing this music online, I've felt an incredible sense of support from London. Bringing the show feels like a natural continuation of inviting audiences into the show's growth in real time. If you've connected with the music through our album or on social media, this is an exciting chance to see how those pieces come together on stage."

This new concert of Contreras' bold and romantic, contemporary musical marks the next stage in the development following multiple sold-out concerts (most recently at New York City's Joe's Pub), a digital live-capture concert release, and a deluxe highlights album, released with Broadway Records, which has amassed over 60 million streams.

Andrew Patino, CEO & Co-Founder of Regular People, added, “Watching this musical grow organically has been truly astonishing. Our fans have made this moment possible. Their investment in the development of In Pieces - following us on social media, streaming the music, and performing the songs internationally - has brought us here. This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter.”

In Pieces is a love story about the people you don't end up with. Written and composed by Fred Ebb Award and Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist, Joey Contreras, In Pieces is a bold, contemporary new musical featuring a pop-driven score that dives into echoes of love, loss, and self-discovery by weaving the romantic journeys of six characters across three-chapters of life. As friends, family, and former lovers confront old wounds and unresolved feelings, will they learn to coexist with the joy and pain of the past?In Pieces has become a global sensation with a massive social media fanbase, tens of millions of streams, and licensed productions internationally. NOW, the team is bringing the staged concert to premiere in London for a one-night-only event.

Joey Contreras' other musicals include Forget Me Not (co-written with Kate Thomas), Robby Green Is All Grown Up, and Heartbreakers in Hell (a modern-day adaptation of Dante's Inferno, co-written with Benjamin Halstead). He is also developing multiple new projects, including commissions with Storyboard Entertainment and RGN Theatrical/Talnek Communications. Additional composing credits include work for the Walt Disney Company, The 5th Avenue Theatre, and various short films.

Antonio Cipriano plays Peter. He is an actor, producer, and musician. He originated the role of Phoenix in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. His television credits include Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, National Treasure: Edge of History, and A Week Away: The Series. He will next appear in the upcoming Amazon Prime original series Off Campus, premiering in May. In addition to his work on screen and stage, Antonio releases original music which is available on all streaming platforms.