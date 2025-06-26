Anna Ziegler's THE WANDERERS to Have UK Premiere at Marylebone Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning director Igor Golyak, winner of 4 Off Broadway (Lucille Lortel) Awards for Our Class, will direct the UK premiere of Anna Ziegler’s The Wanderers, opening at the Marylebone Theatre from 17 October to 29 November. Full casting and creatives to be announced.

Following its critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run at the Laura Pels Theatre in 2023, the Wanderers now makes its UK premiere with a brand-new production at the Marylebone Theatre, designed by Berlin based-Jan Pappelbaum, Head of Set-Design-Department of Schaubühne theatre in Berlin since 2000.

Abe is a celebrated writer with a restless spirit and certain disdain for religion—including his own. He is married to Sophie, another writer, whose first book was overlooked. She doubts she has a second book in her— Abe has his doubts too. Their marriage, while rooted in love, is marked by tension, quiet rivalry, and unresolved discontent.

Then an unexpected email from a movie star sets Abe on a flirtatious and increasingly risky journey. What starts as curiosity spirals into something deeper—an unravelling of long-buried truths - threatening his marriage, his sense of self, and the life he thought he built.

Meanwhile, in another time and place, Esther and Schmuli are shy young Orthodox Jews entering an arranged marriage after only one meeting. Gradually, Esther finds herself suffocated by the strictures of her ultra-religious world. A dissatisfaction that couldn’t have higher stakes when it starts to jeopardise her family and the foundation of the only life she’s ever known.

These two narratives intertwine in The Wanderers, a story about longing, connection, and the invisible threads that bind us across generations. Can we ever truly escape the inheritance of our past?

Comments

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...