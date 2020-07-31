Andre Ptaszynski, Producer of British Theatre and Television, Dies at 66

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that André Ptaszynski, British theatre producer and board member at The National Theatre, has died at age 66.

Ptaszynski served as chief executive of the Really Useful Group from 2005 to 2011 and before that chief executive of Really Useful Theatres from 2000 to 2005.

His most recent projects were working on Groundhog Day at the Old Vic as well as Matilda the Musical in the West End.

During his time with the Really Useful Group, he produced a new production of Evita, as well as Love Never Dies. He was executive producer on Bombay Dreams and the Madness musical, Our House. He was also one of the producers of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in London.

In addition to his stage work, Ptaszynski worked on television as executive producer for the 2015 Sound of Music Live on ITV, as well as shows like Any Dream Will Do and How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?.

The RSC has released a statement, saying "We were deeply shocked to hear yesterday of the unexpected death of Andre Ptaszynski. Andre was a leading figure in the West End and wider entertainment industry for decades - producing shows across the world, running theatres and passionately and tirelessly representing the industry on Broadway and other forums."

"He will be deeply missed by us and the entire industry as we start to process this tragic news."

We were deeply shocked to hear yesterday of the sudden death of André Ptaszynski, a leading figure in the West End and one of the two Executive Producers for Matilda The Musical.



RSC Artistic Director, Gregory Doran and Executive Director, Catherine Mallyon pay tribute. pic.twitter.com/RZIhIZh7gZ - The RSC (@TheRSC) July 31, 2020

In addition, The National Theatre released a statement, saying "At a time when theatre is in great peril, it has lost one of its greatest champions. We offer our sincere condolences to Andre's family and all who knew and loved him."

We were devastated to hear of the death yesterday of André Ptaszynski, long-serving Board member and treasured friend of The National Theatre. pic.twitter.com/9g4bcZ5U1U - National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) July 31, 2020

