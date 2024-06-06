Amateur Companies Will Perform LES MISERABLES as Part of a 40th Anniversary Community Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cameron Mackintosh and Music Theatre International have announced LET THE PEOPLE SING, a UK-wide amateur theatre project celebrating the 40th anniversary of Boublil and Schönberg's worldwide phenomenon, Les Misérables, throughout 2025.

The project, which runs from March 2025 to August 2025, will see 11 community-wide productions of Les Misérables: Let The People Sing being mounted in cities across the United Kingdom. The show, which has never previously been made available to amateur groups in the UK whilst it continues to play to packed houses in London's West End, will be staged in: Belfast, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham, Norwich, Porthcurno (Cornwall) and Swansea.

Uniquely, 11 amateur societies will act as lead producers in each venue but will work with other local groups in a collaborative manner to produce the best possible community-wide productions of the show. Groups will also have the support and guidance of the show's West End and international associate creative teams as they prepare their non-replica, original productions of the show.

Casting for all 11 productions will be via open casting calls, details of which will be released at local level in due course.

The critically acclaimed production of Les Misérables continues to play at the Sondheim Theatre, celebrating its 39th revolutionary year, and several other local language productions around the world.

Cameron Mackintosh commented: “The phenomenon of Les Misérables continues to break new ground, just as Victor Hugo's novel has since it was first published in 1862.

The world's longest running musical was first made available to students under 19 (in an edited schools' edition) in 2002, to mark the bicentennial of Victor Hugo's birth.

As we approach the extraordinary landmark of the 40th record-breaking year of the iconic musical's London run, alongside countless productions around the world, we are delighted to invite 11 of our leading amateur companies in the UK to stage, for the first time, the entire show in their own productions. This will involve many hundreds of amateur performers around the country, becoming part of our own yearlong celebrations.

The success of this much-loved musical was famously made by the public - not the early critics - so what better way to enjoy this unprecedented event, than Let the People Sing!”

Sean Gray, Managing Director of MTI's London office said: "MTI cherishes our amateur theatre companies. They bring our musicals to the whole country, including to towns and areas not regularly visited by national touring productions. They nurture and develop talent in a unique and invaluable way, as well as providing opportunities for everyone who loves performing and making theatre to be a part of productions on all the country's stages. Many of the great shows live on in amateur productions, often decades after their initial productions in the West End or on Broadway.

Although we have been able to license thousands of productions of Les Misérables School Edition to schools and youth groups, the remarkable success of the West End production in London and on tour means it hasn't been possible to offer the show to our major amateur companies. But for one year, we are thrilled to have this opportunity to invite amateur theatre companies across the UK to produce eleven local productions, which we hope will be genuine local community projects. We already know how much excitement the project will generate, and we are really looking forward to guiding everyone towards a great national amateur celebration of Les Misérables in 2025 to mark the 40th anniversary of the London production. Let the people sing!"

Performances

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, BELFAST

4 – 8 March 2025

GRAND THEATRE, LEEDS

3 – 12 April 2025

KING'S THEATRE, GLASGOW

23 – 27 April 2025

MINACK THEATRE, PORTHCURNO

25 – 30 May 2025

THEATRE ROYAL, NOTTINGHAM

27 – 31 May 2025

THE ALEXANDRA, BIRMINGHAM

10 – 14 June 2025

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

2 – 6 July 2025

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

3 – 5 July 2025

GRAND THEATRE, SWANSEA

10 – 19 July 2025

BRISTOL HIPPODROME

12 – 16 August 2025

THEATRE ROYAL BRIGHTON

13 – 23 August 2025

Comments