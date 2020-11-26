Amanda Holden Releases New Christmas Single, 'Home For Christmas'

Following the unprecedented success of her debut album, Amanda Holden is delighted to release her heartwarming new single, "Home For Christmas", just in time for the festive season.

This comes as a surprise Christmas addition to Amanda's UK Top 5 debut album, Songs From My Heart, which The Official Charts have named as the biggest selling debut album by a UK female artist this year! The new Christmas song will be included on the digital version of the album sitting alongside the singles "Over The Rainbow" and "I Know Him So Well", a duet with Sheridan Smith.

Amanda shares her first-ever Christmas release at a time when families and loved ones are hoping they will be able to reunite this Christmas. Her biggest hope is to spread some love and positivity through music at a time when we need it most.

She shares, "It's been a difficult year for us all but one of the positives to come from 2020 has been the extra time we've been given to engage with friends, neighbours, and our families. 'Home' means love. This Christmas let's all make that extra special effort to connect in whatever way we can with one another. Making someone feel they are not alone is one of the greatest gifts we can give in 2020."

Watch the official video online from 1 pm GMT on 27 November.

The emotional festive single and video follow the release of Amanda's debut album, Songs From My Heart, which peaked at #4 on the UK Official Charts in October. Amanda stunned global audiences with her debut live performance of "Not While I'm Around" on ITV's Britain's Got Talent the weekend of the album's release.

Amanda's debut album is a powerful celebration of songs that have each won a place in her heart over the years and "Home For Christmas" is no different. Songs From My Heart took her back to her musical theatre roots; packed with beloved favourites including "I Dreamed A Dream" (Les Miserables), "Not While I'm Around" (Sweeney Todd), "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" (Evita), "I Know Him So Well" with Sheridan Smith (Chess) and the heartbreaking single "With You" (Ghost).

"Home for Christmas" and Songs From My Heart available now

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You