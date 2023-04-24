Almeida Theatre Will Offer an Additional Performance of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE For Under-Represented Groups

ATG Creative Learning and Community Partnerships will target schools, youth organisations, youth services, alternative education provisions and community organisations to access A Streetcar Named Desire for free/free at point of access. In the past 12 months, the UK wide Creative Learning programme has engaged 101,296 participants across 1446 creative learning events and experiences and offered 8727 tickets across this period.

Almeida For Free is a programme that the Almeida Theatre runs for people aged 25 and under, giving young people the chance to see productions for free. There will be 500 free of charge tickets available through this scheme for people aged 25 or under, and they will be able to book these on a first-come, first-served basis from 5pm on Tuesday 25 April for the performance at 2pm on Tuesday 02 May.O

A further 500 free of charge tickets are being placed within specific community and outreach groups of all ages by ATG's Creative Learning department and the Almeida's Participation team.

Rebecca Frecknall, Director of A Streetcar Named Desire, and Associate Director at the Almeida Theatre said "I am delighted that ATG and the Almeida Theatre can offer this extra performance of Streetcar to ensure that audiences and groups that can't normally access West End theatre will be able to see the production. I am really proud that we can offer this extra performance and want to thank the company for agreeing to do this extra show".

A Streetcar Named Desire just won the Best Revival award at the 2023 Olivier Awards, alongside Paul Mescal winning a Best Actor award, Anjana Vasan winning for Best Supporting Actress in a Play, whilst Patsy Ferran took the award for Best Actress at the Critic's Circle Awards.

Other ticket schemes to see A Streetcar Named Desire continue as detailed below, before the production finishes on 06 May.

A limited number of £25 tickets are reserved for lottery winners at each performance. The lottery will be drawn every Wednesday for all of the performances in the following week. Winners will be sent a unique link and have 24 hours to pay for their tickets. To maximise your chances, you will be automatically entered into the draw every week once you sign up but can unsubscribe at any time. To enter the lottery sign up HERE.



Day seats are located in the front rows of the stalls and cost just £10 each. Day Seats are sold in person from the box office at 5pm (evenings) or 12pm (matinees). The opportunity to buy these seats is allocated via a game of chance that takes place in-person outside The Phoenix Theatre. There are 10 Day Seats in total and 5 winners will have the opportunity to buy a pair. For safety and security, the ticket draw is limited to no more than 30 people.

The full cast for Streetcar is Eduardo Ackerman (Pablo), Alexander Eliot (Steve), Patsy Ferran (Blanche), Gabriela García (Mexican Woman), Cash Holland (Eunice) Paul Mescal (Stanley), Tom Penn (Doctor/Drummer), Jabez Sykes (Young Collector), Anjana Vasan (Stella) Dwane Walcott (Mitch) alongside understudies Rob Dempsey, Francesca Knight, Zach Parkin and Constanza Ruff.

A Streetcar Named Desire runs at The Phoenix Theatre from 20 March to 06 May 2023.