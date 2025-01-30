Alfie Allen, Brendan Coyle & More to Star in DEALER'S CHOICE at Donmar Warehouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Donmar Warehouse will present a major revival of Patrick Marber’s Dealer’s Choice, completing Tim Sheader’s inaugural season as Artistic Director.

Matthew Dunster directs this 30th-anniversary production starring Alfie Allen, Hammed Animashaun, Theo Barklem-Biggs, Brendan Coyle, Kasper Hilton-Hille and Daniel Lapaine.



Dealer’s Choice opens on 28 April, with previews from 18 April, and runs until 7 June. Tickets are on sale to the public on 7 February with priority booking available for Donmar members from 30 January.



Sunday night. Stephen hosts a weekly poker game in the basement of his failing London restaurant. All the usual suspects are there; the chef, the waiters, the errant son…but tonight a stranger has come to play. As the stakes get higher, the game turns savage…now no one’s safe when everything's on the line.



Patrick Marber's acclaimed 1995 debut won The Evening Standard Award (Best Comedy) and the Writer’s Guild of Great Britain Award (Best West End Play). It has since been performed in more than 50 cities across the world.



