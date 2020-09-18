Alexandra Palace Theatre Will Present Two Socially-Distanced Concert Performances of SUNSET BOULEVARD

Performances take place on October 25.

For two socially-distanced concert performances only, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award®-winning masterpiece Sunset Boulevard comes to Alexandra Palace Theatre! Performances take place on October 25.

Starring Mazz Murray as Norma Desmond and Kayi Ushe as Joe Gillis. The cast also features Laura Baldwin (Betty Schaefer), Alex Bourne (Max von Mayerling), Sharif Afifi (Artie Green), Chris Howell (Manfred/Sheldrake) & David Shaw-Parker (Cecil B. DeMille).

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on a script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to break free with dramatic consequences. The concerts will feature a 24- piece socially-distanced orchestra playing David Cullen & Andrew Lloyd Webber'S original orchestrations.

The concerts are directed by Alastair Knights and conducted by Alex Parker. It will feature a sound design by Paul Smith.

Tickets go on sale Friday 25 September, 12pm.

Age restriction - 12 +

Please note so as to adhere to social-distancing guidelines, tickets are only available in groups with limited numbers available in each group (2,3,4,5,6). These are mainly between groups of 4-6 so it is advised to get a group together before booking so as not to miss out. Masks will need to be worn at all times in the venue.

