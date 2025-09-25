Additional Dates And Venues Set For New UK Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MAMMA MIA! will embark on a new UK tour from 24 October 2025 and has announced further dates and venues. The new dates and venues for 2026-2027 are: SSE Arena Belfast (9 – 12 September 2026), Sheffield Lyceum Theatre (15 – 26 September), Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (29 September – 10 October), Milton Keynes Theatre (13 – 24 October), Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (27 October – 7 November), Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (10 – 21 November), Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (30 November – 5 December), Liverpool Empire (8 December 2026 – 3 January 2027), and Plymouth Theatre Royal (12 – 30 January 2027).

Previously announced dates are: Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (24 October – 8 November 2025), Bristol Hippodrome (11 - 22 November), New Theatre Oxford (25 November – 6 December), Edinburgh Playhouse (9 December 2025 – 4 January 2026) Swansea Building Society Arena (13 January – 24 January), His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen (27 January – 7 February), Newcastle Theatre Royal (11 – 28 February), Palace Theatre Manchester (3 – 21 March), Curve, Leicester (24 - 29 March), Hull New Theatre (7 – 18 April), Venue Cymru, Llandudno (21–25 April), Blackpool Opera House (28 April –3 May), Birmingham Hippodrome (12–30 May), Hall for Cornwall, Truro (2 –13 June), Leeds Grand Theatre (16 – Sat 27 June), Norwich Theatre Royal (30 June –11 July), Eastbourne Congress Theatre (14 –19 July), Bournemouth Pavillion Theatre (28 July – 2 August) King's Theatre Glasgow (13 – 29 August).

Casting for these tour dates and venues are to be announced.

From West End to global phenomenon, MAMMA MIA! is Judy Craymer's ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs with a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll.

This irresistibly funny show has been thrilling audiences all around the world and now there's never been a better time to see this unforgettable musical. Whatever age you are, you can't help but have the time of your life at MAMMA MIA!

Now in its 27th year, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by over 11 million people and has played over 10,000 performances in London's West End. The MAMMA MIA! International Tour has visited 42 countries in the past 20 years, performed more than 3,900 shows and has been seen by over 7.7 million people. MAMMA MIA! became the 9th longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years and recently returned to Broadway this summer playing at the Winter Garden Theatre. In 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People's Republic of China. MAMMA MIA! has been seen live on stage by over 70 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies.

Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, opened in July 2018 and became the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. Both films starred Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper, with Lily James, Andy Garcia and Cher joining them in the second film.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.