Additional Cast Set For Return of DEAR ENGLAND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Theatre has announced further casting for its highly anticipated return of James Graham's smash-hit production of Dear England as rehearsals begin on the South Bank. The Olivier Award-winning play will be staged at the Olivier theatre from 10 March to 24 May 2025, followed by a 4-week run at the Lowry in Salford from 29 May to 29 June 2025.

Written by playwright James Graham (Punch, Young Vic; Sherwood, BBC One) and directed by the Almeida Theatre's Artistic Director Rupert Goold (Patriots, Ink; Almeida Theatre/West End/Broadway), Dear England is an epic examination of nation and game, which has been updated following the 2024 UEFA EURO tournament to reflect Gareth Southgate's final chapter as England manager.

Liz White (Life on Mars) will play the role of Pippa Grange, sports psychologist and Head of People and Team Development at The Football Association from 2017 – 2019, joining previously announced cast member Gwilym Lee (SAS Rogue Heroes, Bohemian Rhapsody) who will play the role of Gareth Southgate.

The cast also includes returning performers Josh Barrow as Jordan Pickford, Gunnar Cauthery as Gary Lineker, Tony Turner as Greg Dyke, John Hodgkinson as Greg Clarke and Ryan Whittle, who is this time taking on the role of Harry Kane. They will be joined by new cast members Matt Bardock as Mike Webster, Jude Carmichael as Marcus Rashford, Gamba Cole as Raheem Sterling, Ryan Donaldson as Harry Maguire, Felixe Forde as Alex Scott, Kadell Herida as Jadon Sancho, Joshua Hill as Jordan Henderson, Martin Marquez as Sam Allardyce, Tane Siah as Bukayo Saka and Tristan Waterson as Dele Alli.



Also joining the company are Jass Beki, Courtney George, Will Harrison-Wallace, Jordan Ford Silver, Philip Labey and Ellouise Shakespeare-Hart. The cast will also be playing additional roles as part of the ensemble.

The wider creative team for Dear England includes set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Evie Gurney, lighting designer Jon Clark, co-movement directors Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf, video designer Ash J Woodward, co-sound designers Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbons, additional music by Max Perryment, revival director Elin Schofield, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, dialect coach Richard Ryder, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Tasmin Newlands, associate lighting designer Ben Jacobs, revival movement associate Thomas Herron, associate sound designer Johnny Edwards, casting associate Lilly Mackie and staff director Connie Treves.

The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can't England's men win at their own game? The team has the worst track record for penalties in the world, and manager Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.

Dear England was originally commissioned by the National Theatre and developed with the theatre's New Work department. It had its world premiere in the Olivier theatre on 20 June 2023. Following a sold-out run, Dear England transferred to the Prince Edward Theatre, in London's West End, from 9 October 2023 to 13 January 2024, where it broke box office records. Dear England was subsequently released to cinemas through National Theatre Live on 24 January 2024 and has been screened almost 2,500 times across the UK. The BBC has also commissioned a four-part drama of Dear England based on the stage production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer which will broadcast later this year.

Comments