Additional Cast Members Join THE DUCHESS (OF MALFI) Starring Jodie Whittaker

Further casting has been revealed for Zinnie Harris’ acclaimed production of The Duchess (Of Malfi) starring Jodie Whittaker. This powerful adaptation of John Webster’s classic opens for a strictly limited 11-week West End season at the Trafalgar Theatre from 5 October – 20 December.

Returning to the stage for the first time in over a decade, Jodie Whittaker takes on the role of a lifetime in this gripping tale of loss, lust and legacy. She leads an all-star cast in this compelling and powerfully modern masterpiece set to thrill London audiences this autumn, and is joined by Joel Fry, Rory Fleck Byrne, Jude Owusu, Elizabeth Ayodele, Hubert Burton, Matti Houghton, Hannah Visocchi, Kerill Kelly, Greg Snowden, Amy Vicary-Smith with further casting to be announced. Children's cast includes Baylie Agbonlahor, Christopher Azzopardi, Céleste Fraser, Flor Gandra-Lobina, Hugh Holden, Erin Jemmotte, Isaac Vasunia and Malakai Young.

Directed and adapted by award-winning Harris (Macbeth (an undoing)), this vivid, complex and captivating production is an adaptation of Webster’s thrilling drama The Duchess of Malfi, and explores the depths of the patriarchy against female resistance.

Producer Howard Panter said: “I am thrilled to bring together such an exceptional cast to join Jodie Whittaker on stage for this groundbreaking production of The Duchess (Of Malfi). Their combined talent and passion coupled with Zinnie Harris’ innovative re-imagining of Webster’s tragedy, will undoubtedly make this a truly unforgettable theatrical experience for London audiences this autumn.”

Recently widowed and in search for a new lease of life, the Duchess (Whittaker) defies her family’s wishes by remarrying beneath her class. However, when her brothers, driven by insurmountable greed and rage, discover her second marriage they unleash a series of cruel and devastating punishments against her that repress her power. But will their vicious atrocities come back to haunt them?

Originally produced and developed by the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and Citizens Theatre.

