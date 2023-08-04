Actor Georgie Grier Offered Support After One Person Attends Her Edinburgh Show

Well-known comedians and the public have offered their support to an actor after she tweeted that only one person attended her one-woman play at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The actor and writer Georgie Grier posted on Twitter: “There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one woman play, ‘Sunsets’ at #edfringe. It’s fine, isn’t it? It’s fine…?”

The post has attracted thousands of responses, including from comedians Dara Ó Briain and Jason Manford.

Ó Briain replied: “We’ve ALL done it. Soon, you’ll dine out on this anecdote. More than once I had to buy my audience a drink, as a thank you for being the only ones there.

“Best thing though, it’s all stage time, and the show will get better every single time, ready for the big crowds later!.”

Manford replied with a video message, saying: “It’s absolutely normal … for one person to rock up to your show, especially at the beginning of Edinburgh, and also for you to be a bit upset or annoyed or pissed off about it. That’s totally fine as well.

“I did Edinburgh in 2004-5 and I remember [the] first couple of shows, the first week I think, was just, it was such a slog and I was out in the rain and I was flyering and people weren’t coming.

“I got total impostor syndrome. How much is this costing me? What am I doing here? Look at all these amazing people. How embarrassing that …nobody’s turned up but, you know what, you’re on the path and it’s just the start, that’s all.”

Grier later thanked those offering their support. Her show Sunsets is playing at The Guilded Balloon until 27 August.

A audience of one is not unknown at the Fringe, particularly during previews. Last year comedian Robin Grainger went viral when he revealed that only one person turned up for his show.

Photo Credit: Georgie Grier via Twitter