Acting For Others Announces Their Alternative Bucket Collections Campaign

Today, theatrical charity Acting for Others announces their alternative bucket collections, marking the 18th year of their post-show fundraising campaign. From now, until 24 December, donations to Acting for Others can be made via text or by scanning QR codes at a range of venues across London, and via text at regional theatres, with 29 venues taking part.

Jenny Agutter, Ambassador of Acting for Others, said today "It has been a very difficult time for the industry and there are many people desperately in need of the help provided by Acting for Others member charities. We are incredibly grateful for the generous supporter we have received, but here is still a long way to go. As an Ambassador for A4O, I know how crucial their work is, the donations from audiences during this time really do make a difference to the lives of so many."

Throughout the pandemic, Acting for Others has raised over £1.7 million, and through the network of member charities, over £8 million has been disbursed to workers across the theatre industry, including performers, front of house staff, technical staff, directors, writers and more.

Acting for Others is an umbrella organisation for a network of 14 theatrical charities which use the funds raised to offer emotional and financial support to all theatre workers in times of need. These theatre collections are supported by all the leading theatre groups including Ambassadors Theatre Group, Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, Nimax, LW Theatres, Bill Kenwright Ltd as well as virtually every major grant-aided company and commercial producers.

Initial Participating Venues:

Adelphi Theatre

Ambassadors Theatre

Apollo Theatre

Apollo Victoria Theatre

Charing Cross Theatre

Criterion Theatre

Duchess Theatre

Fortune Theatre

Garrick Theatre

Gielgud Theatre

Gillian Lynne Theatre

Her Majesty's Theatre

Jermyn Street Theatre

London Palladium

Lyceum Theatre London

Lyric Theatre London

National Theatre

Noël Coward Theatre

Palace Theatre

Phoenix Theatre

Prince Edward Theatre

Prince of Wales Theatre

The Royal Opera House

Shaftesbury Theatre

Sondheim Theatre

Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Trafalgar Studios

Vaudeville Theatre

Victoria Palace Theatre