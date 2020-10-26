Acting For Others Announced As A Beneficiary Charity From Sir Ian Mckellen's Birthday Tour

Acting for Others provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need.

Theatrical charity, Acting for Others today announces that it is one of twelve new beneficiary charities from Sir Ian McKellen's 80th birthday tour Ian McKellen on Stage, with money raised from ticket proceeds. Acting for Others provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through the 14 member charities.

Sir Ian McKellen was commended with a special Olivier Award during last night's ceremony for his tireless fundraising work during his 80th birthday UK tour, which raised funds for venues and companies across the country. The tour ran from January to September 2019 and culminated in a five-month West End run.

Sir Stephen Waley-Cohen, co-chair of Acting for Others, said today, "Firstly, a huge well done to all the winners, nominees and all those involved in making last night's Olivier Awards so special, and of course congratulations to Sir Ian McKellen on his much-deserved Special Award recognising his acting, his activism and campaigning, and his philanthropy. We are honoured that Acting for Others is a beneficiary of his theatrical generosity and we can't wait to work with him again very soon."

This generous donation brings the total amount raised by Acting for Others and its member charities since the beginning of the pandemic to over £3.3 million. As part of their ongoing efforts to support the industry, the charities have offered emotional and financial support, welfare and benefit advice and worked closely to support over 5000 theatre workers in need.

