Acclaimed Production of NOISES OFF! 'In Negotiations' For West End Transfer

It has been reported that the acclaimed revival of the hilarious slapstick classic, Noises Off is aiming for a West End run.

According to The Daily Mail. the productions is currently in negotiations to transfer to the West End's Garrick Theatre, currently home to David Mamet's latest work Bitter Whear,

The production is expected to begin performances autumn 2020, and is aiming for late September or early October. Deals are currently being negotiated with the cast.

Michael Frayn's award winning Noises Off returned to the Lyric Hammersmith nearly forty years since it premiered to great acclaim at the theatre in 1982 and instantly became an iconic British comedy.

The multi award winning backstage comedy runs at the Lyric until 27 July, The production is directed by Jeremy Herrin and designed by Max Jones in a new production.

With technical brilliance and split-second timing, the play takes us behind the scenes with a company of actors in a hilarious and heartfelt tribute to the unpredictability of life in the theatre.

The cast includes Lois Chimimba, Jonathan Cullen, Debra Gillett, Amy Morgan, Enyi Okoronkwo, Lloyd Owen, Daniel Rigby, Simon Rouse and Meera Syal.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You