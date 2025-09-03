Abigail Pogson Named New Barbican Centre CEO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chief Executive of The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, Abigail Pogson, has been announced as the new CEO of the Barbican Centre, following a competitive international recruitment process. She will take up the role on Monday 5 January 2026.

Abigail brings a wealth of experience, passion, and a deep commitment to nurturing community and artistic excellence.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the Barbican enters an exciting new chapter with an ambitious Renewal programme to restore and revitalise the iconic Grade II listed buildings for future generations. This coincides with a renewed artistic vision that includes seasonal, cross-arts programming and an enhanced civic focus.



Abigail’s values-led leadership and proven dedication to broadening access to the arts sits at the heart of the Centre’s vision, and will drive its work further, helping shape an inclusive, sustainable, and globally relevant Barbican.

Speaking about her new role, Abigail said:“The Barbican is one of the world’s most iconic cultural destinations, and I’m beyond delighted to be joining at such a critical and exciting time in its history.

“I believe deeply in the power of art and creativity to enrich lives and communities, and I look forward to working with the talented team at the Barbican and its many fabulous partners to bring exceptional, relevant, and joyful cultural experiences to as many people as possible.”

Abigail’s appointment underscores the City Corporation’s goal of making the Square Mile a cultural powerhouse, and reaffirms the Barbican’s role as a global arts leader, grounded in its communities, and committed to creativity, innovation, and access to all.

The City Corporation is the owner, founder, and principal funder of the Barbican Centre.

City of London Corporation Policy Chairman, Chris Hayward, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Abigail to the Barbican. Her track record of dynamic, inclusive leadership makes her the ideal person to lead the Centre through this new chapter and beyond.

“Her arrival comes as the Barbican Renewal programme drives forward – a landmark £191 million investment by the City Corporation to secure the Centre’s future.

“This transformation will support our Destination City ambitions by attracting new and diverse audiences to the Square Mile and reinforcing London’s reputation as a global cultural capital.”

Sir William Russell, Chair of the City Corporation’s Barbican Centre Board, added: “Abigail’s appointment marks another big moment for the Barbican. She brings both strategic vision and a real passion for supporting artistic talent and the audiences who engage with it. I know she will lead this organisation with skill and imagination as we continue to evolve and connect.

“I give my deepest thanks to David Farnsworth, Managing Director of the City Bridge Foundation, who has served as Interim CEO of the Barbican for the past year on secondment. His inspiring leadership, warmth and tireless commitment during a period of transition have been invaluable. David has played a crucial role in strengthening the organisation and laying important foundations for its future.”

This announcement follows the submission of applications this summer for planning permission and listed building consent for Phase 1 of Barbican Renewal. Earlier this year the proposals for the Centre's foyers, lakeside, catering block and conservatory received over 90% approval in public consultations. In addition to the initial investment from the City Corporation, the Centre is undertaking extensive fundraising to complete Phase 1 and beyond.

The Programme is one of several transformative projects being delivered by the City Corporation, including the Salisbury Square Development, which will house the new City of London Police HQ and multi-courts complex, and the new London Museum at Smithfield.

The City Corporation is one of the largest funders of heritage and cultural activities in the UK, investing over £130m every year. It manages a range of world-class cultural and heritage institutions, including Tower Bridge, Guildhall School of Music & Drama, Guildhall Art Gallery and London’s Roman Amphitheatre, The London Archives, and Keats House.

It also supports the new London Museum and is the principal funder of the London Symphony Orchestra, based at the Barbican Centre.