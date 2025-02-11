Aaron Tveit Will Perform at the London Palladium in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award-winning stage and screen star Aaron Tveit comes to London this April for his first ever UK solo show. Bringing some of his favourite musical moments to the West End stage, he'll be playing one-night-only at the iconic London Palladium on Saturday 19 April.

A Broadway veteran, Tveit originated the role of Christian in the stage musical Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, winning the 2020 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical as well as a Grammy Award nomination. His other Broadway credits include originating roles in the musicals Next to Normal and Catch Me If You Can and playing the title role in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Fiyero in Wicked. In London, he starred as John Wilkes Booth in Jamie Lloyd's acclaimed production of Assassins at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

On the big screen, he starred as Enjolras in Tom Hooper's adaptation of Les Misérables and his numerous TV roles include Danny Zuko in Fox's Grease: Live, BrainDead, Gossip Girl, Graceland and Schmigadoon.

In July 2021, he was seen in Apple TV+'s new series Schmigadoon. Also starring Cecily Strong, Keegan Michael-Key, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth and more, the show follows a couple who on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone acts as if they're in a musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can't leave until they find “true love.” He also appears in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Stories and Audible and Broadway Video's podcast Hit Job, alongside Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson and more.

Television audiences know him from USA network series Graceland, the CBS comic-thriller, Braindead, where he played the male lead of Gareth, opposite Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the Emmy award winning television musical, Grease: Live, where he played Danny Zuko opposite Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens. Most recently, Tveit was seen in Hallmark's One Royal Holiday, opposite of fellow Broadway star Laura Osnes. He will next be seen in Apple TV+'s upcoming, untitled musical comedy series, produced by Lorne Michaels. He has also held numerous guest starring roles on The Good Fight, Gossip Girl, The Good Wife, Ugly Betty and Law And Order: SVU.

Tveit's film credits include Les Misérables, where he was seen portraying the character Enjolras alongside Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe, Out Of Blue, Created Equal, Better Off Single, Undrafted, Premium Rush, Howl and Ghost Town.

On Broadway, he starred in Catch Me If You Can, in the role of Frank Abagnale Jr. and also created the role of Gabe in the Pulitzer Prize winning Broadway musical Next To Normal, which he developed off-Broadway at the Second Stage Theatre and debuted on Broadway.

In addition to Wicked and Hairspray on Broadway, he starred in the national tours of Hairspray and Rent. He is featured on the cast recordings for Catch Me If You Can and Next To Normal, as well as his solo album, The Radio In My Head: Live at 54 Below.

Tveit has received numerous honors for his work in theatre including the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in Next To Normal and the Actors Equity Association Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Actor. Nominations included Distinguished Performance from the Drama League, Best Male Dancer from the Fred and Adele Astaire Awards, and Outstanding Featured Actor from the Outer Critics Circle Awards, all for his work in Catch Me If You Can.

