AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN Comes to King's Head Theatre, Islington

It's the best place in the world so why would anyone burn it down? Can these two cowboys figure it out before time is up? In this thrilling hour of clowning, physical theatre and comedy it's a race against time to capture the culprit, put out the metaphorical fires and save the show.



This meta-theatrical adventure is packed with boots, chaps and cowboy hats in an hour-long tale of arson. Can they finally work it all out and get a happy ending (if it's worth saving at all)?



Originally performed for a single week at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, And Then the Rodeo Burned Down was extended after picking up Rave Reviews and a coveted Edinburgh Fringe First Award which resulted in a sold-out run.



Both a 'vaudevillian thriller and a queer cowboy Waiting for Godot' (The Scotsman), this thrilling, joyful and heart-wrenching show comes direct from NYC to make its London debut at the Kings Head Theatre, Islington for a 4 week run following rave reviews at its Edinburgh Fringe premiere.



Scored, like any modern-day Western, by Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and Miley Cyrus, And Then the Rodeo Burned Down is a physical comedy and clowning spectacular that will leave you questioning the true events of this rodeo, just like the characters trapped inside of it.

Chloe Rice and Natasha Roland are a New York City based, writer/performer company of two that has been in collaboration for nearly a decade, working with companies such as The Tank, Dixon Place, The Company of Fools, Occupy the Stage, Art House Productions and The Phoenix Theatre Ensemble. After making their Edinburgh Festival Fringe Debut in August 2022 they were awarded a coveted Fringe First Award by The Scotsman.