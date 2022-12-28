Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN Comes to King's Head Theatre, Islington

Performances run 17 January - 11 February 2023.

Dec. 28, 2022  
AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN Comes to King's Head Theatre, Islington

It's the best place in the world so why would anyone burn it down? Can these two cowboys figure it out before time is up? In this thrilling hour of clowning, physical theatre and comedy it's a race against time to capture the culprit, put out the metaphorical fires and save the show.

This meta-theatrical adventure is packed with boots, chaps and cowboy hats in an hour-long tale of arson. Can they finally work it all out and get a happy ending (if it's worth saving at all)?

Originally performed for a single week at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, And Then the Rodeo Burned Down was extended after picking up Rave Reviews and a coveted Edinburgh Fringe First Award which resulted in a sold-out run.

Both a 'vaudevillian thriller and a queer cowboy Waiting for Godot' (The Scotsman), this thrilling, joyful and heart-wrenching show comes direct from NYC to make its London debut at the Kings Head Theatre, Islington for a 4 week run following rave reviews at its Edinburgh Fringe premiere.

Scored, like any modern-day Western, by Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and Miley Cyrus, And Then the Rodeo Burned Down is a physical comedy and clowning spectacular that will leave you questioning the true events of this rodeo, just like the characters trapped inside of it.

Chloe Rice and Natasha Roland are a New York City based, writer/performer company of two that has been in collaboration for nearly a decade, working with companies such as The Tank, Dixon Place, The Company of Fools, Occupy the Stage, Art House Productions and The Phoenix Theatre Ensemble. After making their Edinburgh Festival Fringe Debut in August 2022 they were awarded a coveted Fringe First Award by The Scotsman.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in January Photo
BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in January
Milton Keynes Theatre welcomes brand-new stage adaptation of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel to the city 24 - 28 Jan 2023. Hayley Mills (Pollyanna, The Parent Trap, Whistle Down the Wind) Paul Nicholas (Jesus Christ Superstar, BBC 1's Just Good Friends, Eastenders and Rula Lenska, (ITV's Rock Follies, Coronation Street, Channel 4's Celebrity Big Brother will star in this feel-good tale of love, adventure, and starting-over. 
Matthew Bournes SLEEPING BEAUTY Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in January Photo
Matthew Bourne's SLEEPING BEAUTY Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in January
Milton Keynes Theatre welcomes the return of Matthew Bourne with New Adventures 10th anniversary production of gothic romance, SLEEPING BEAUTY. 17 Jan - 21 Jan 2023.
Darlington Hippodrome Pantomime Cast Launch New Pirate Playground in Support of Family Hel Photo
Darlington Hippodrome Pantomime Cast Launch New Pirate Playground in Support of Family Help
Cast members of Darlington Hippodrome’s smash hit production The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan helped launch a new pirate themed playground in support of Family Help in Darlington.
Darlington Hippodromes Hippo Lounge to Offer Free Warm Welcoming Space For All This Winter Photo
Darlington Hippodrome's Hippo Lounge to Offer Free Warm Welcoming Space For All This Winter
Darlington Hippodrome’s Hippo Lounge will offer free tea, coffee and biscuits between 10am and mid-day every Monday and Tuesday this winter to provide a free, safe, warm, and welcoming space for all.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DIRTY DANCING in the West EndPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DIRTY DANCING in the West End
December 27, 2022

Get a first look inside rehearsals for Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage, returning to the Dominion Theatre in January!
VIDEO: Watch the London Youth Choir Perform Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Sing' on ROYAL VARIETYVIDEO: Watch the London Youth Choir Perform Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Sing' on ROYAL VARIETY
December 27, 2022

Watch a clip of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Variety performance with Gary Barlow, Gareth Malone, and the London Youth Choir.
VIDEO: Watch Bernadette Peters, Judi Dench, and More in SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Concert TrailerVIDEO: Watch Bernadette Peters, Judi Dench, and More in SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Concert Trailer
December 24, 2022

Watch the trailer for the New Year's Eve BBC and iPlayer broadcast of the star-studded SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS concert starring Bernadette Peters, Judi Dench, Michael Ball, and many more.
THE PIANO LESSON Might Transfer to the West End in 2023THE PIANO LESSON Might Transfer to the West End in 2023
December 24, 2022

According to a tweet from Deadline Hollywood columnist and International Editor at Large Baz Bamigboye, rumor has it that The Piano Lesson starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks could transfer to the West End in 2023.
Part of the Main Will Present Three Shows at VAULT Festival in January and FebruaryPart of the Main Will Present Three Shows at VAULT Festival in January and February
December 23, 2022

VAULT Festival 2023 will see Part of the Main present three diverse and engaging productions over three weeks. Learn more about the upcoming productions here!
share