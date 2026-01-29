ALICE IN WONDERLAND Will Return This Easter from DEM Productions

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DEM Productions will bring back ALICE IN WONDERLAND this Easter, returning the family production to the stage following its debut run last summer. The production will run from March 27 through April 12, with tickets currently on sale.

The stage adaptation will once again present Lewis Carroll’s classic story using large-scale puppetry alongside detailed scenic and costume design. The production was first staged last summer and is scheduled to return during the Easter holiday period.

The adaptation is by Penny Farrow and is directed and designed by Nate Bertone, whose recent credits include Burlesque in the West End, Frozen and Beauty and the Beast at Hale Centre Theatre, and co-producer of How to Dance in Ohio on Broadway.

The returning cast will include Charlotte Bradley as Alice, Clare Brice as the White Rabbit, and Daniel Page as the Queen of Hearts. They will be joined by Eddie Ahrens, Honey Gabriel, Skye Hallam, Elliot Liburd, and Sophie Wilkinson.

The production follows Alice as she navigates the shifting logic and characters of Wonderland, encountering figures such as the White Rabbit, The Cheshire Cat, and the Queen of Hearts as she searches for a way home.