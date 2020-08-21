A New Study Shows that Singing is No Riskier Than Talking When it Comes to Virus Spread

Initial findings claim that it depends on how loud a person is.

BBC News has reported that a new study shows that singing does not produce more respiratory particles than speaking at the same volume.

Read the full story HERE.

Initial findings, which have yet to be peer reviewed, claim that the amount of respiratory particles produced depends on how loud a person is. The project, called Perform, is looking at the amount of aerosols and droplets generated by performers.

One of the authors of the paper, Jonathan Reid, a professor of physical chemistry at the University of Bristol, shared:

"Our research has provided a rigorous scientific basis for Covid-19 recommendations for arts venues to operate safely, for both the performers and audience, by ensuring that spaces are appropriately ventilated to reduce the risk of airborne transmission."

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden stated: "I know singing is an important passion and pastime for many people, who I'm sure will join me in welcoming the findings of this important study.

"We have worked closely with medical experts throughout this crisis to develop our understanding of Covid-19, and we have now updated our guidance in light of these findings so people can get back to performing together safely."

Dr Rupert Beale of the Francis Crick Institute, shared: "This important research suggests there is no specific excess risk of transmission due to singing. Loud speech and singing both carry excess risk however. This research supports the possibility of safe performance as long as there's appropriate social distancing and ventilation."

