A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Return to The Old Vic This Year

The Old Vic has announced that Matthew Warchus' much-loved, Tony Award-winning A Christmas Carol, adapted by Jack Thorne, will return for its ninth consecutive year, from 12 Nov 2025 – 10 Jan 2026.

This announcement follows a record-breaking year for London's longest-running annual production of the Dickens classic, with 52% of the audience visiting The Old Vic for the first time. Last year also saw the return of IN CAMERA: PLAYBACK with the theatre streaming the 2020 version of the production to 351 care homes across the country for free.



The Old Vic's Artistic Director and Director of A Christmas Carol, Matthew Warchus, said: ‘I'm delighted to announce that A Christmas Carol will be returning for its ninth year – a show that was originally intended as a one-off! It is a testament to the impact it has on our audiences, with each successive production proving evermore popular and breaking successive box office records. It's great to be welcoming so many new audiences each year, as well as those who embrace it as their festive tradition. Jack Thorne's superb script, in this joy-filled production, continues to delight and inspire audiences and delivers a message which feels as important as ever. Not only is this evidenced in the popularity of this version, but also in the ever-increasing charity donations from our audiences through the post-show bucket collection. From their incredible generosity, we have raised over £1.9million globally since 2017 – money which goes directly to food poverty and deprivation-focussed charities, making a tangible difference for those who need it.'

Since A Christmas Carol opened in 2017, The Old Vic has held collections throughout the run to raise money for different charities focused on poverty and food deprivation. As previously announced, audiences of the 2024/25 production of A Christmas Carol raised a record £235,000 for local food distribution charity Waterloo Foodbank. This brought the total raised over the last eight years to an astonishing £1.9million globally.

Tickets for the 2025 production will go on general sale on Thursday 06 March at 10am. Further details, including cast, are still to be announced

