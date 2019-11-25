A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Immersive LDN This Christmas

Olivier Award Winning Producers Hartshorn - Hook Productions team up with Flavourology, the innovative team who made their name creating immersive dining experiences with Gingerline, to create a heart-warming, foot-stomping immersive production and veritable Christmas feast. Created by writer Alexander Wright and director Tom Bellerby and starring Alexander Barclay as 'Scrooge' and Jack Witham as 'Marley', this will be the 9th year this festive classic will be presented.

A tale of ghouls, ghosts and - with your help - barrels of festive cheer. We join Marley over a sumptuous two course feast, and some potent potion to keep off the winter chill. Through parlour games, Christmas songs and a little spirited trickery, we must warm the heart of the bah-humbugging miser, everyone's favourite festive misanthrope, Scrooge. A show about Christmas spirit, caring for those we love, and having a good old fashioned knees up couldn't be a more perfect way to warm a cold winter's evening.

Catering from Flavourology will include exciting twists on Christmas classics including confit turkey leg & stuffing pie, brussels with chestnuts, roast potatoes & money bags of parsnips and carrots, pink peppercorn meringues & soused raisins and sticky Figgy Pudding with Christmas pudding ice cream.

NB special dietary requests are gladly catered for and should be advised at least 48 hours in advance of the performance.

Hartshorn - Hook Productions is a London-based producer of theatre and live events, best known for the Olivier Award winning Rotterdam, the immersive Great Gatsby (currently about to transfer to its new West End home, also at Immersive LDN), Amelie the Musical, The Wolf of Wall Street and Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 in the West End.





