2:22 A GHOST STORY Enters Final 6 Weeks of Performances at Criterion Theatre

Producer Runaway Entertainment's edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story is one of the West End's current major success stories and is set to transfer to its largest venue the Lyric Theatre where previews begin on 21 January. There are just 6 weeks left to see the current cast Tamsin Carroll, Felix Scott, Laura Whitmore and Matt Willis, with the final performance at the Criterion on 8 January.

With a range of pantos and numerous Christmas Carol's on stage this festival season, 2:22: A Ghost Story brings new meaning to the phrase 'behind you!' and definitely has more jump-scares than the classic Dickens tale. This is a ghost story for the modern age with more night terrors than Scrooge can shake a stick at.

The production began its life last summer at the Noel Coward Theatre starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks from 4 December 2021. The production there, starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan and Giovanna Fletcher, completed its run on 12 February 2022. The current cast at the Criterion Theatre features Tom Felton as Sam, Mandip Gill as Jenny, Beatriz Romilly as Lauren and Sam Swainsbury as Ben. The US premiere of 2:22 A Ghost Story opened at the Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles in October and runs until 4 December 2022.

2.22 - A Ghost Story is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist and the recently critically acclaimed The Witch Farm, and it is directed by Matthew Dunster. Intriguing, funny and scary, it takes audiences into one adrenaline-fueled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear....What do you believe? And do you dare to discover the truth?

"There's something in our house. I hear it every night, at the same time."

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they are going to stay up... until 2.22am... and then they will know.

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, co-direction by Isabel Marr, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and illusions by Chris Fisher.

2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

Tamsin Carroll's work in theatre includes Hex, Peter Gynt and The Magistrate at the National; Twelfth Night and Into the Woods for Melbourne Theatre Company; Harbour and The Republic of Myopia for Sydney Theatre Company; Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Sheffield Crucible and in the West End; Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at West Yorkshire Playhouse; Strictly Ballroom for Global Creatures; Casa Valentina at Southwark Playhouse; Miss Saigon and Barnum for Cameron Mackintosh; A Midsummer Night's Dream and Ragtime at Regent's Park; Dusty - The Original Pop Diva (title role) for Denis Smith; Measure for Measure (as Isabella) for Bell Shakespeare; and Oliver (as Nancy) in the West End. TV includes EastEnders, All Saints, Heartbreak High and Above the Law. Film includes Goddess and Jane Campion's Holy Smoke.

Theatre includes Richard in Dirty Great Love Story (The Arts Theatre); Smith/John in The Angry Brigade (Paines Plough); Doug in Gruesome Playground Theatre (Gate Theatre); Mr Horner in The Country Wife (Manchester Royal Exchange); Dummy Actor in The Under Room (Lyric Hammersmith); Man in The Maddening Rain (E.59 Theatre NY/Old Red Lion); Vincent in Women Power & Politics (Tricycle Theatre); Sudden Loss Of Dignity.com (Bush Theatre); Amos Beeves in The Man Who Had All The Luck (Donmar Warehouse); Craver Perry in In The Heart Of America (Gielgud Theatre); Andrew in Sentenced (Union Theatre); Felix in 16 Minutes (Nabokov Theatre Company); Lewis in Breakdown (Pleasance Theatre); Pawn Broker in Lost Yet Found (Hampstead Theatre); Ralph Nickleby in Nicholas Nickleby (Lyric Theatre); Jud in Key (Lyric Theatre); Roberto Zucco (Stephen Joseph Theatre)

Television includes Miss Scarlet and The Duke; Our House; The Crown S3; Grantchester; Lee And Dean S2; Ransom; Endeavour S5; No Offence; The Bastard Executioner; The Interceptor; Wolf Hall; Undeniable; Doc Martin; Sirens; Missing; Holy City; The Bill; Plus One; Lewis 11; Wire In The Blood; Victoria Cross Heroes; Sinchronicity; Family Affairs and Bombshell

Films include: The Nan Movie; The Sound of Philadelphia; Baghdad In My Shadow; Blitz; Inception; Artifacts.

​​Laura Whitmore trained at the Leinster School of Music and Drama, studied Shakespeare at RADA and holds a degree in Journalism from Dublin City University.

She wrote and starred in the short film Sadhbh for which she won The Ros Hubbard award for acting in 2019. She toured in the role of Cleo in Peter James' Not Dead Enough in 2017. Her film/TV acting credits include Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral, 4.3.2.1, Storage 24 and RTE's Finding Joy.

She is a successful radio and television broadcaster best known for hosting the Bafta winning ITV show Love Island, the I'm A Celebrity spin off show and her BBC radio show.

She currently hosts the podcasts Castaway and Spotify's No. 1 podcast Partners in Crime.

She started her TV career in 2008 winning MTV's Pick me MTV and becoming the face of MTV Europe for almost a decade. She has interviewed some of the biggest musical artists and actors in the world.

She is also a Sunday Times best-selling Author and her paperback No One Can Change Your Life Except For You came out in June 2022.

She is delighted to be making her West End debut as Jenny in 2.22: A Ghost Story.

Matt has been acting since a young age and is also well known for his band Busted who went on to become one of the biggest pop success stories of the early noughties. They released four No.1 UK singles, two multi-platinum albums, sold over 4 million albums in the UK and won two Brit Awards.

Theatre includes: Dr Pomatter in Waitress (UK Tour), Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol (Dominion), Fiyero in Wicked (Victoria Palace), Orin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors (Regent's Park Open Air), Chuck Cranson in Footloose (UK Tour) and Nick Hurley in Flashdance (Shaftesbury).

TV/Film includes: The Witcher (Netflix), Wolves of War (Picture Perfect), Madness in the Method (Autumnwood Media), Eastenders (BBC), Allies (Summerwood Media), Birds of a Feather (ITV), Casualty (BBC), and Miss Marple (ITV).

Danny Robins

Danny Robins is an award-winning writer, broadcaster and journalist. He created The Battersea Poltergeist, a podcast series that combined drama and documentary to tell a real-life ghost story, starring Toby Jones and Dafne Keen. It became a global phenomenon - the #1 Drama Podcast across the whole world - sparking a bidding war for the TV rights. Danny is now adapting the series with Hollywood producers Blumhouse. The series won the Gold Award for Best Serialised Podcast at the 2021 New York Festivals Radio Awards. Danny's first stage play, Rudy's Rare Records, was co-commissioned by Birmingham Rep and Hackney Empire. The follow up was the acclaimed End of the Pier, at London's Park Theatre. 2:22 - A Ghost Story was his West End debut. Earlier this year, it won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play and was nominated for three prestigious Olivier Awards. His first radio drama, The Most Wanted Man in Sweden, was nominated for the Writers' Guild's Tinniswood Award. He has created and written various shows for TV and radio, including the BAFTA- nominated hit series Young Dracula for BBC1 and Rudy's Rare Records and The Cold Swedish Winter for BBC Radio 4. He also presented the Haunted podcast for Panoply. His new podcast series for BBC Sounds, Uncanny, explores the paranormal from ghosts to UFOs. It was released last Fall and has become a multi- million download hit.



Matthew Dunster - Director

Matthew is an Olivier-nominated director, a playwright and actor. Matthew directed Martin McDonagh's A Very Very Very Dark Matter (The Bridge), and Hangmen (Royal Court, The Wyndhams, West End, and at The Atlantic). Directing credits include: True West (The Vaudeville, West End); Oedipus (Bunkamura Theatre, Tokyo); Liberian Girl (Royal Court); The Seagull, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Open Air Theatre); Love's Sacrifice (RSC); Imogen, Much Ado About Nothing, Doctor Faustus (Shakespeare's Globe); Love the Sinner (National Theatre); Mametz (National Theatre Wales); Before the Party (Almeida Theatre); A Sacred Flame (English Touring); You Can See the Hills, 1984, Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, Macbeth (Royal Exchange, Manchester); Mogadishu (Royal Exchange Manchester and Lyric Hammersmith).

Anna Fleischle - Set Designer

Anna is an award-winning set and costume designer, working internationally in theatre, opera and dance. Her work is infused with the psychological drama and subtext of the play.

Theatre Includes: Once Upon A One More Time (upcoming, Nederlander, 2021); Hamlet (upcoming, Young Vic, 2021); A Kind of People, The Kid Stays in the Picture (& Complicité), Hangmen (& West End/Broadway, 2016 Olivier Award Winner for Best Set Design) and Liberian Girl (Royal Court); Death of A Salesman (Young Vic/West End); Hedda Tesman (Chichester Festival); Two Ladies, A German Life, A Very Very Very Dark Matter (Bridge); Home, I'm Darling (2019 Olivier Award Nomiee for Best Set Design and Best Costume Design.Theatr Clwyd/National/West End.); The Writer, Before the Party (Almeida); The Way of the World (Donmar); Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Crucible; Sheffield; West End; UK tour; Korea); MuchAdo About Nothing, Troilus and Cressida (Globe); Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (Old Vic); Beware of Pity (Schaubühne, Berlin/Complicité); Tiger Bay (Wales Millennium Centre/Cape Town Opera); Terror (Lyric, Hammersmith); Don Juan in Soho (West End); Rent: 20th Anniversary Production (St James/Theatr Clwyd/UK tour); The Exorcist (Birmingham Rep/West End/UK tour); The Two Noble Kinsmen, Cymbeline, Love's Sacrifice (RSC); Henry V (Regent's Park Open Air); Before I Leave (National Theatre Wales); The End of Longing (West End); John (National/DV8/International Tour); West Side Story, Blindsided, Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, Rat's Tales (Royal Exchange, Manchester); Can We Talk About This (National/DV8/International tour/Sydney Opera House); Love The Sinner (National); As You Like It (Curve, Leicester); You Can See The Hills, Love and Money (2007 Olivier Award Nominee For Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre. Royal Exchange, Manchester/Young Vic).

Opera includes: Orfeo (upcoming, Vienna Staatsoper, 2022); Weimar Nightfall: Seven Deadly Sins (LA Philharmonic); Don Giovanni, Iphigenie en Tauride, Paul Bunyan, King Priam (English Touring Opera);Candide (Opéra National de Lorraine); Zaide (Sadler's Wells/Classical Opera Company/UK tour).

Dance includes: Message In A Bottle (Sadler's Wells); Second Coming (Scottish Dance Theatre). John; Can We Talk About This (National/DV8/International tour/Sydney Opera House).

Screen includes: Monologue Hub / Soliloquy (Underexposed Arts).

Installations include: The Unforgotten (Young Vic).

Fellowships include: Founding Member of Scene/Change (2020 - present); Associate Artist, Young Vic (2020 - present); Board Member, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre (2019 - present); Ambassador for PiPA (2019 - present).

Awards include: Olivier Award for Best Set Design (2016), Critics' Circle Best Designer Award (2015) and Evening Standard Award for Best Design (2015) (Hangmen); Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Opera (2014) (King Priam / Paul Bunyan).

Cindy Lin - Costume Designer

Cindy Lin a set and costume designer for live performance with a background in filmmaking. Cindy ultimately transitioned into live performance when she trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama (MA Theatre Design). Her film background combined with a passion for live performance gives her a unique approach to visual storytelling that inspires atmospheric design.

Theatre credits include: Screwdriver (Lyric Hammersmith), Actually (Trafalgar Studios), Dismantle This Room (Royal Court Theatre and Bush Theatre), Breathe (Bunker Theatre), Hurricane Protest Songs (Graeae), Electra (RWCMD). Opera credits include: Madam Butterfly (OperaUpClose), Faust Alberta, Orpheus and Eurydice (Opera in the City Festival). Dance credits include: Heist (Zoielogic).

In addition, Cindy is part of the Old Vic 12 2020-2021 cohort, a Royal Opera House bursary recipient in 2017, and a Linbury Prize finalist in 2015.

Lucy Carter - Lighting Designer

Lucy Carter is a multi-award winning, critically acclaimed Lighting Designer. She was awarded the 2018 Critics Circle National Dance Award for Outstanding Contribution to Dance. She is a two-time winner of the prestigious Knight of Illumination Award for Dance for Chroma (2008) and for Woolf Works (2015); winner of the 2013 TMA Achievement award in Opera for Lohengrin; and the 2004 Olivier Dance Award for 2 Human.

Theatre credits include: Escaped Alone, Coriolanus (Crucible Theatre); Everybody's Talking About Jamie (West End & UK Tour); On the Town (Hyogo Performing Arts, Japan); Home, I'm Darling (National Theatre and West End); The Almighty Sometimes (The Royal Exchange); Oil (Almeida); The End of Longing (West End); Medea, Emil and the Detectives, Blurred Lines and Husband and Sons (National Theatre).

Opera credits include: Orphée (ENO); Katya Kabanova (Royal Opera House - Best New Opera Production, Olivier Awards 2019); Hansel and Gretel (Royal Opera House); Werther (Bergen National Opera); Elektra (Goteborg Opera); Lohengrin (Greek National Opera, Polish National Opera, Welsh National Opera); La Finta Giardiniera (Glyndebourne, Teatro alla Scala); Peter Grimes (Aldeburgh on the Beach); Salomé, The Dream of Gerontius (ENO at The Royal Festival Hall).

Dance credits include: McGregor and Mugler, Woolf Works, Obsidian Tear, Afterite, Yugen, Multiverse, Chroma and Autobiography with long-term collaborator Wayne McGregor; Threshold (Le Patin Libre); The Most Incredible Thing (Sadlers Wells & Charlotte Ballet).

Other credits include: lighting design for Gareth Pugh's Women's Collection in London Fashion Week 2017 and 2019, and Paloma Faith's performance at the Brit Awards 2015.

Ian Dickinson for Autograph - Sound Designer

Recent credits: Fracked (Chichester) Before I Leave (Cardiff) Elegy, Roots (Donmar), Uncle Vanya (Almeida), Husbands And Sons (National), Hangmen (Royal Court/Wyndhams/Broadway)

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Olivier Award and Drama Desk Award - Apollo / National Theatre/Broadway); Jerusalem (royal Court, West End and Broadway, Olivier Award Best sound design) This House, Port (National Theatre); The River (Royal Court and Broadway). The Nether (Royal Court/West End) Loves Sacrifice (RSC), Rules For Living and The Red Lion (National) The Days the Nights the Wounds and The Night (Linbury Studio); A Taste of Honey, Emil and the Detectives (National Theatre); The Weir (Wyndhams); (Donmar / Radio 3); The Machine (Manchester International Festival); Company (west end and Broadway), Small Island (National Theatre), Uncle Vanya ( Harold Pinter theatre), This House (West End), Angels in America ( National Theatre), Europe(Donmar), The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (Bridge Theatre).

For Regent's Park: All My Sons, To Kill a Mockingbird, A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Other theatre includes: (Mogadishu, 1984, Macbeth Fatherland, (Royal Exchange, Manchester; Cause Célèbre (Old Vic); After the Dance, Harper Regan, The Hothouse, Pillars of the Community

(National Theatre); John Gabriel Borkman (Abbey Theatre, Dublin / Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York); Bingo (Young Vic); Before the Party, Children's Children (Almeida); South Downs, The Browning Version (Chichester).

Jessica Ronane CDG CSA - Casting Director

Jessica is in-house Casting Director for Matthew Warchus at The Old Vic.

Theatre includes: The Dumb Waiter, Faith Healer, Three Kings, 4000 Miles, Endgame/Rough for Theatre II, A Christmas Carol, Lungs, A Very Expensive Poison, Present Laughter, All My Sons, The American Clock, SYLVIA, A Monster Calls, Mood Music, Fanny & Alexander, Woyzeck, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead, King Lear, The Caretaker, The Master Builder, Dr. Seuss's The Lorax, The Hairy Ape, Future Conditional (The Old Vic); Girl from the North Country (The Old Vic/Toronto/West End); The Divide (The Old Vic/ EIF); Running Wild, To Kill a Mockingbird (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre). Children's casting includes: School of Rock, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Billy Elliot the Musical (West End); Matilda the Musical (RSC/West End).

Film includes: The Kid Who Would Be King, Emma.

Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment - Producer

Runaway Entertainment is an independent theatrical production company founded by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons. Most recently we commissioned and produced the award-winning and critically acclaimed Conor McPherson/Bob Dylan musical Girl From the North Country, which opened on Broadway to phenomenal reviews following runs at the Old Vic, the Noel Coward, the Gielgud and Toronto's Royal Alexandra. Other productions include: Lin-Manuel Miranda's Olivier Award winning In The Heights, the Olivier Award winning production of The Railway Children at King's Cross Theatre, Guys & Dolls in the West End and on tour, Footloose (West End, South Africa and UK tours), Flashdance (UK and international tour) and The Christmasaurus Live (Hammersmith Apollo).