Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 West Virginia Awards
Check out the full list of winners!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Tiffany Carroll - ADDAMS FAMILY - HART
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Janie Adkins - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc
Best Direction Of A Musical
Nina Pasinetti - PUTTING IT TOGETHER - Charleston Light Opera Guild
Best Direction Of A Play
Joyce Robertson - COAL - The Aracoma Story, Inc.
Best Direction Of A Stream
Leah Turley - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - alban arts center
Best Editing Of A Stream
T. Michael Murdock - THE TEMPEST - Alchemy Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Spurlock - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc
Best Musical
MISS DIRT TURTLE'S GARDEN CLUB - Alban Theater
Best Performer In A Musical
Kat Biller - MISS DIRT TURTLE'S GARDEN CLUB - Alban Theater
Best Performer In A Play
Emily Ferrell - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
fiona sullivan - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - alban arts center
Best Play
COAL - The Aracoma Story
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
COAL - The Aracoma Story
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bruce Baisden - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Katherine Johnson - COAL - The Aracoma Story
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Doria Loftis - MISS DIRT TURTLE - alban arts center
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Dawn Hopson - COAL - 2021
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story Inc