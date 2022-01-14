Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 West Virginia Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Tiffany Carroll - ADDAMS FAMILY - HART

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Janie Adkins - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc

Best Direction Of A Musical

Nina Pasinetti - PUTTING IT TOGETHER - Charleston Light Opera Guild

Best Direction Of A Play

Joyce Robertson - COAL - The Aracoma Story, Inc.

Best Direction Of A Stream

Leah Turley - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - alban arts center

Best Editing Of A Stream

T. Michael Murdock - THE TEMPEST - Alchemy Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Spurlock - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc

Best Musical

MISS DIRT TURTLE'S GARDEN CLUB - Alban Theater

Best Performer In A Musical

Kat Biller - MISS DIRT TURTLE'S GARDEN CLUB - Alban Theater

Best Performer In A Play

Emily Ferrell - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

fiona sullivan - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - alban arts center

Best Play

COAL - The Aracoma Story

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

COAL - The Aracoma Story

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bruce Baisden - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katherine Johnson - COAL - The Aracoma Story

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Doria Loftis - MISS DIRT TURTLE - alban arts center

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Dawn Hopson - COAL - 2021

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story Inc