WHEELING SYMPHONY YOUTH ORCHESTRA BLUEGRASS BBQ FUNDRAISER at Oglebay Park on September 29th!

Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra (WSYO) Bluegrass BBQ will be held at Hess Shelter, Oglebay Park on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2:30 - 6:30 pm. The event will feature music by local bands: Brother Randall & Friends, Crandall Creek, Out of the Blue, and Cabin Fever String Band, and BBQ food by Charlie Schlegel from Ye Ole Alpha. The event is sponsored by Wheeling Hospital, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, and Main Street Bank.

The Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra offers young musicians from the tri-state area a formal venue to train and perform together under the direction of Benjamin Podolski and Rayce Leib. Mr. Podolski conducts the WSYO Philharmonic, which is comprised of High School and College students. Mr. Leib conducts the WSYO Sinfonetta, which features area middle school students. In the fall and spring, both groups offer free concerts that are open to the public.

The Bluegrass BBQ helps raise money for the Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra to continue its tradition of providing a tuition free opportunity for its members and to enable them to perform free concerts to the public each year. For more information about the Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra, please visit wheelingsymphony.com.

TICKETS

Tickets to WSYO Bluegrass BBQ are $25 for adults and $10 for children and can be purchased by phone at (304) 232-6191, via email at boxoffice@wheelingsymphony.com, or in person at the Box Office, located at 1025 Main Street, Suite 811, Wheeling, WV 26003.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

ABOUT THE YOUTH SYMPHONY

Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra (WSYO) was founded in 1986 under the auspices of the Wheeling Symphony as a strings program. Over the next two years, winds, brass and percussion sections were added, and in 1988, the program became an independent entity-OVations Youth Orchestra.

Since 2001, the youth orchestra has been managed by the Wheeling Symphony Society, Inc and offers young musicians the opportunity to train in a professional organization and under the guidance of our professional musicians and Music Directors Benjamin Podolski and Rayce Leib. Competitive auditions draw students from West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The WSYO presents two primary concerts each year, which are free and open to the public.





