The Old Opera House Theatre Company To Kick Off 2023-24 Season With THE ODD COUPLE

The Neil Simon comedy will begin performances this September, directed by Val Phillips.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

The Old Opera House Theatre Company will kick off our 2023-24 Season with the Neil Simon comedy, The Odd Couple, this September, directed by Val Phillips.

This classic comedy opens as a group of the guys assemble for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it's no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix Unger, who has just been separated from his wife.

Fastidious, depressed, and none too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds, Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as The Odd Couple is born.

Featuring Pat Markland as Felix Unger, Tim Seltzer as Oscar Madison, Charles Boyce as SpeedMichael George as Roy, Doug Dickerson as Murray, Dominic Massimino as Vinnie, Katie O'Neill as Cecily Pigeon, and Rhonda Markland as Gwendolyn Pigeon.




