Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards

The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March

The performance will take place on March 9, 2024 at 12pm.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards December 5th Standings; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Mus Photo 1 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards December 5th Standings; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!
The Met Live in HD Brings FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Month Photo 2 The Met Live in HD Brings FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Month
The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in Ma Photo 3 The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March

The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March

The Met: Live in HD brings Verdi's La Forza del Destino to Greenbrier Valley Theatre next year. The performance will take place on March 9, 2024 at 12pm.

Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Verdi’s grand tale of ill-fated love, deadly vendettas, and family strife, with stellar soprano Lise Davidsen as the noble Leonora, one of the repertory’s most tormented—and thrilling—heroines.

Director Mariusz Treliński delivers the company’s first new Forza in nearly 30 years, setting the scene in a contemporary world and making extensive use of the Met’s turntable to represent the unstoppable advance of destiny that drives the opera’s chain of calamitous events.

The distinguished cast also features tenor Brian Jagde as Leonora’s forbidden beloved, Don Alvaro; baritone Igor Golovatenko as her vengeful brother, Don Carlo; bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi as Fra Melitone; and bass Soloman Howard as both Leonora’s father and Padre Guardiano.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - West Virginia

1
BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards December 5th Standings; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Mus Photo
BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards December 5th Standings; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
The Met Live in HD Brings FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Month Photo
The Met Live in HD Brings FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Month

The Met Live in HD will bring Florencia En El Amazonas to Greenbrier Valley Theatre this month. The performance is on Sunday, December 17, 2023 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington Street E, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

3
The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdis NABUCCO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January Photo
The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's NABUCCO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January

The Met: Live in HD will bring Verdi's Nabucco to Greenbrier Valley Theatre next year. The performance is on January 6 at 12:55 PM.

4
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; TREASURE ISLAN Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; TREASURE ISLAND Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

West Virginia SHOWS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in West Virginia Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Clay Center [Maier Foundation Performance Hall] (2/04-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You