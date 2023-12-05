The Met Live in HD Brings FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Month

The performance is on Sunday, December 17, 2023 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 2 Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday
Support West Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 3 Support West Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; TREASURE ISLAN Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; TREASURE ISLAND Leads Best Play!

The Met Live in HD Brings FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Month

The Met Live in HD will bring Florencia En El Amazonas to Greenbrier Valley Theatre this month. The performance is on Sunday, December 17, 2023 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington Street E, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Sung in Spanish and inspired by the magical realism of Gabriel García Márquez, Mexican composer Daniel Catán’s 1996 opera tells the enchanting story of a Brazilian opera diva who returns to her homeland to perform at the legendary opera house of Manaus—and to search for her lost lover, who has vanished into the jungle.

The Met premiere stars soprano Ailyn Pérez as Florencia Grimaldi, with Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to lead a spellbinding new production by Mary Zimmerman that brings the mysterious and magical realm of the Amazon to the Met stage.

A distinguished ensemble of artists portray the diva’s fellow travelers on the river boat to Manaus, including soprano Gabriella Reyes as the journalist Rosalba, bass-baritone Greer Grimsley as the ship’s captain, baritone Mattia Olivieri as his enigmatic first mate, tenor Mario Chang as the captain’s nephew Arcadio, and mezzo-soprano Nancy Fabiola Herrera and baritone Michael Chioldi as the feuding couple Paula and Álvaro.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - West Virginia

1
The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdis NABUCCO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January Photo
The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's NABUCCO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January

The Met: Live in HD will bring Verdi's Nabucco to Greenbrier Valley Theatre next year. The performance is on January 6 at 12:55 PM.

2
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; TREASURE ISLAN Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; TREASURE ISLAND Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
The Met: Live in HD Brings CARMEN to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January Photo
The Met: Live in HD Brings CARMEN to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January

The Met: Live in HD brings Carmen to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January 2024. The performance is on Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 12:55 PM - 3:55 PM.

4
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; THE WIZARD OF Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

West Virginia SHOWS
A Christmas Carol in West Virginia A Christmas Carol
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (12/01-12/09)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in West Virginia Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Clay Center [Maier Foundation Performance Hall] (2/04-2/04)
Yes, Virginia There Is A Santa Claus in West Virginia Yes, Virginia There Is A Santa Claus
Laurel Ridge Community College (12/08-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You