THE CAKE Comes to Selah Theatre Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Selah Theatre Project has announced its upcoming production of "The Cake" by Bekah Brunstetter, running from April 4-6 and April 11-13. "The Cake" tells the story of Della, a North Carolina baker, and the moral and personal dilemmas she faces when asked to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding. Brunstetter's play is a delicious blend of humor and heart, exploring themes of love, tradition, and acceptance.

The performances will take place at Laurel Ridge Community College - Alson Smith Hall, 173 Skirmisher Lane - Middletown, VA 22645.

The cast includes Paige Ulevich as Della, Sarah Downs as Macy, Lanie Smith as Jen, and Will Speakman as Tim.

On April 12th, in conjunction with the performance, Selah Theatre Project will host its annual "The Work Continues Scholarship Dinner." This special evening, benefiting the Larry Lamar Yates Memorial Scholarship Fund, will feature a mass wedding ceremony for LGBTQ+ couples following the show, celebrating love in all its forms. Wedding officiated by The Appalachian Wedding Chapel. Dinner catered by Chef Do'zia of Atlanta, GA.

The scholarship dinner aims to raise funds for aspiring theatre students, ensuring that the arts remain accessible to all. Guests will enjoy a delightful meal, a moving performance, the opportunity to support a worthy cause, and support a community of love.

Tickets for "The Cake" and the "The Work Continues Scholarship Dinner" are available now. We encourage community members to join us for this unique celebration of theatre, love, and unity.

Comments