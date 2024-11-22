Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards
HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS IN CONCERT Comes to the Capitol Theatre

The performance is on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2:00pm.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert is coming to the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling, WV next year. Conducted by John Devlin, The performance is on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2:00pm.


Cars fly, trees fight back, and monsters are on the loose in Harry’s second year at Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry! This concert features the film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in high-definition, on a giant screen, while the WSO performs John Williams’ unforgettable score. Relive every magical moment as the music brings life to a story that has enchanted the world.




