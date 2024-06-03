FOOTLOOSE Comes to Theatre West Virginia in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Footloose comes to Theatre West Virginia this July. Performances run July 11-28, 2024.

Footloose is a compelling play about Ren McCormack, a teenager who moves to a conservative town where dancing is banned. Despite the strict rules, Ren gathers his friends to fight for their right to dance. Along the way, he befriends Ariel, the rebellious preacher’s daughter, and faces the challenges of teenage life. Through music and dancing, Ren brings joy and liberation to the town.

This production combines drama, romance, and exhilarating musical numbers, exploring themes of freedom and self-expression in the face of societal restrictions.

