Capathia Jenkins Will Star Alongside the The Wheeling Symphony

On April 25, join the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra for She’s Got Soul!, a concert celebrating soul music through the years. Vocalist Capathia Jenkins will take the stage alongside the WSO to perform a variety of hits by some of R&B and soul’s biggest legends, including Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, and Adele. The WSO Capitol Series is sponsored by WesBanco, and the Pops series is sponsored by WVU Medicine. Additional support is provided by The Bridge Tavern, McKinley Carter Wealth Services, The Health Plan, and the Soulmates.

“Capathia is a regular at the WSO, and with good reason—she’s an absolutely phenomenal performer,” says WSO Music Director John Devlin. “The past two times she performed with us, our audiences were swept away by Capathia’s powerhouse vocals and captivating stage presence. I have no doubt She’s Got Soul! will be just as warmly received!”

A Brooklyn native, Ms. Jenkins boasts as impressive resume of both Broadway and symphonic performances. She played Medda in the 2012 production of Disney’s Newsies on Broadway, as well as originating the role of Harriet Jackson in Broadway’s The Civil War. As a guest artist, Ms. Jenkins has appeared with the Houston Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Seattle Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Utah Symphony, and many more.

The concert will feature pieces by beloved soul and R&B artists, with audiences recognizing tunes such as “Rolling in the Deep,” “Love Train,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Then, after the performance, the Bridge Tavern hosts the She’s Got Soul Encore Party, a ticketed afterparty featuring a wine bar, late night appetizers, and dessert bar. Tickets for the encore party cost $100 and are very limited.

“The Bridge is proud to support the WSO, not only for this concert, but all their performances,” says Bridge Tavern owner Doug Carl. “We keep our doors open late after symphony nights and love to fill the restaurant with patrons, WSO musicians, and guest artists alike. You never know who you might run into at a Bridge afterparty!”

“We are so grateful to the Bridge for hosting this fundraiser for us,” says WSO Executive Director Sonja Thoms. “Having their establishment across the street from the concert hall has allowed us to have an amazing partnership with them, and I know the Encore Party will be the perfect way to end the night after She’s Got Soul!” To purchase tickets for the Encore Party, patrons can visit The Bridge Tavern’s website or stop in the restaurant.

In addition, the WSO leadership team will be announcing their 2025-2026 season in the days leading up to She’s Got Soul!, meaning that details for the next season will be available at the performance. Subscriptions for 2025-2026 will also be available for purchase at the concert hall.

“It’s an exciting time for the WSO where we begin to close one season and look forward to the next,” Devlin adds. “This is our final Pops concert of our 95th season—with our huge 95th Anniversary Celebration closing the season out in May—which makes the performance feel that much more special. If you haven’t been to a WSO concert, I invite you to come join us for She’s Got Soul! and see what it’s all about. I promise you won’t regret it!”

