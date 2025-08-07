CLUE: ON STAGE Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Clue: On Stage is coming to Greenbrier Valley Theatre next year. Performances will run May 16-31, 2026. Based on the Screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, the production is written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

Based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture and based on the Hasbro board game CLUE, the production features original music by Michael Holland.

One dark night, six strangers are brought together for a mysterious dinner party. Suddenly, DUN, DUN, DUUUN, MURDER!! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the kitchen, or Colonel Mustard with the candlestick? In this side-splitting farce, adapted from the 1985 movie, everyone’s a suspect and no one can be trusted.