Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Adds Performance Of Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US

Due to popular demand, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company announces added matinee performances of Alex Edelman's critically acclaimed JUST FOR US. These new performances will take place on December 10 at 3:00 pm, December 17 at 3:00 pm, and December 23 at 3:00 pm.

Directed by Adam Brace, a further three performances are scheduled during the holidays, with Edelman's "funny, witty, serious, profound..." (Broadway World) performance providing the perfect holiday alternative. For more information visit www.woollymammoth.net.

JUST FOR US takes the audience through hilarious anecdotes from Alex Edelman's life - his Olympian brother AJ, an unconventional holiday season, and a gorilla that can do sign language - but at its center is an astonishing and frighteningly relevant story. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives JUST FOR US its title and final, jaw-dropping moments.



The run in New York (presented by Mike Birbiglia) ran for 160 performances, sold out at multiple theatres, was named a Critic's Pick by The New York Times, and was nominated for several honors including an Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award.

Upcoming productions in Woolly Mammoth's 2022-23 Break Out season also include SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER, THE NOSEBLEED, and INCENDIARY. Woolly Mammoth will also be co-presenting THE JUNGLE with Shakespeare Theatre Company at Sidney Harman Hall.

JUST FOR US runs through December 23, 2022, with performances on select dates including Monday through Friday at 8 pm, Saturday at 3 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm and 7 pm. Dates change week-to-week, so check the calendar at woollymammoth.net for the full performance schedule.

Performances with additional accessibility features will be added to the play's website page as dates are finalized. These include:

Open Captioned performances, which feature permanently visible, on-screen text description that displays dialogue, identifies speakers, and describes other relevant sounds Tuesday, December 13 at 8 pm and Wednesday, December 14 at 8 pm

ASL Interpreted performances, which feature interpreters placed inside the theatre who translate what the actors are saying and expressing to the audience. Wednesday, December 7 at 8 pm and Sunday, December 11 at 2 pm

Audio Described performances, which feature live narration interspersed with the actors' dialogue used to provide information surrounding key visual elements. Saturday, December 3 at 3 pm and Sunday, December 18 at 2pm



Assistive listening devices are available for all performances. Transmitters and accompanying headsets and ear speakers are available at the Box Office.

Tickets start at $34, with a range of special discounts available for those 30 and under, military, educators, pay-what-you-will, and more. Tickets can be purchased online at woollymammoth.net, by phone at (202) 393-3939, or via email at tickets@woollymammoth.net. Learn about our Box Office policies and ticket fees at here .

Woolly Mammoth no longer require proof of vaccination for the 2022-23 season. Our staff and artists are required to be fully vaccinated, and the cast regularly tests for COVID-19. Masks are still required when not actively eating or drinking.



We ask that if you feel sick, please stay home, even if you have tested negative for COVID-19. We are happy to waive exchange fees for anyone who is feeling unwell to best protect our audience and team from illness. More information at https://www.woollymammoth.net/about-us/safety/



Alex Edelman is a comedian and writer whose Orthodox Jewish upbringing has informed critically and commercially acclaimed work for the stage and screen. He is known both for his solo shows - three, all award-winning, sell-out hits in London's West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival - and for his TV writing. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of Saturday Night Seder, a star studded 70-minute special posted on YouTube, that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund.



Adam Brace (Director) is Associate Director at Soho Theatre, London, where he works across Comedy, Theatre and Performance Art. Within comedy he has developed a varied range of work which has included 6 Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated shows, 2 Herald Angel Award-winners, 2 Barry Awardnominees and a Southbank Award. Adam was Creative Supervisor on Soho Theatre's Amazon Prime series and was Live Director on Ahir Shah's HBO Max special, "Dots." He has worked with Alex Edelman since 2014.



The Tony Award-winning Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company creates badass theatre that highlights the stunning, challenging, and tremendous complexity of our world. For over 40 years, Woolly has maintained a high standard of artistic rigor while simultaneously daring to take risks, innovate, and push beyond perceived boundaries. One of the few remaining theatres in the country to maintain a company of artists, Woolly serves an essential research and development role within the American theatre. Plays premiered here have gone on to productions at hundreds of theatres all over the world and have had lasting impacts on the field. Currently co-led by Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes and Interim Managing Director Ted DeLong, Woolly is located in Washington, DC, equidistant from the Capitol and the White House. This unique location influences Woolly's investment in actively working towards an equitable, participatory, and creative democracy.

Woolly Mammoth stands upon occupied, unceded territory: the ancestral homeland of the Nacotchtank whose descendants belong to the Piscataway peoples. Furthermore, the foundation of this city, and most of the original buildings in Washington, DC, were funded by the sale of enslaved people of African descent and built by their hands.