Wolf Trap Foundation For The Performing Arts Announces Grants For DC Area High School Performing Arts Teachers

Applications for the 2022-23 academic year are now open; teachers can submit their projects through Saturday, Oct. 1.

Sep. 08, 2022  

Wolf Trap Foundation For The Performing Arts Announces Grants For DC Area High School Performing Arts Teachers

Calling all performing arts teachers, Wolf Trap wants to fund your next project! Each year Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts awards grants of up to $5,000 per project to public high school performing arts teachers in the greater Washington, DC area who are developing new and exciting arts experiences for their students. Applications for the 2022-23 academic year are now open; teachers can submit their projects through Saturday, Oct. 1 at wolftrap.org/grants.

Teachers can elect to submit projects in one or more of the following categories: Artist Residencies; Commissions; Master Classes; Technology in the Arts; Arts and the Environment; Arts Integration; and Arts and Social Change.

Applicants must be a public high school teacher of music, dance, or theater currently teaching in Washington, DC; Montgomery County, MD; Prince George's County, MD; Loudoun County, VA; Arlington County, VA; Falls Church City, VA; or Fairfax County, VA.

Previous projects include master classes with Broadway performers Christopher Fitzgerald ("Waitress," "Young Frankenstein," "Waitress") and Thayne Jasperson ("Hamilton," "Matilda," "Newsies") through A Class Act NY, a master class with concert soloist and chamber musician Xavier Foley, a commission with composer Isaiah Chapman, and support for the production of "They Keep Coming," with The Duke Ellington School of the Arts, among others.

Grant awardees for this year's Wolf Trap Grants for High School Performing Arts Teachers will be notified on October 18, 2022. Students will have the opportunity to perform their pieces on stage at The Barns at Wolf Trap in spring 2023.

For more information and to apply, visit wolftrap.org


