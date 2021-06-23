Wolf Trap Announces Additional Full Capacity Performances For August And September

Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts has announced additional full capacity live music performances to take place this summer at the Filene Center. These performances are in addition to the previously announced celebrations surrounding Wolf Trap's 50th Anniversary Season. August and September full capacity shows will follow all local, state, and federal government health guidelines.

Newly announced shows include The Avett Brothers, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Michael Franti & Spearhead, A Tribute to Marvin Gaye featuring Raheem DeVaughn and Friends, and ABBA the Concert.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. only at wolftrap.org, the official source for purchasing Wolf Trap performance tickets. Tickets may be purchased online at www.wolftrap.org.

Newly announced full capacity shows for August and September on Wolf Trap's 50th Anniversary Season lineup include:

August 2021

August 12 - Joan Jett and the Blackhearts | George Thorogood & the Destroyers

August 15 - ABBA The Concert

August 14 - A Tribute to Marvin Gaye featuring Raheem DeVaughn and Friends

August 24 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue | Michael Franti & Spearhead

September 2021

September 23 - The Avett Brothers

September 24 - The Avett Brothers

Tickets for previously announced reduced-capacity June and July performances at Wolf Trap on sale now and include:

JUNE 2021

June 24 - Thank You Community Concert with National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic, Marin Alsop (conductor) and Madeline Adkins (violin) (invitation only)

June 25 - Thank You Community Concert with "The President's Own" United States Marine Band - Free Country

June 26 - Thank You Community Concert with "The President's Own" United States Marine Band - Big Band

June 27 - Thank You Community Concert with "The President's Own" United States Marine Band - "Celebrating 50 Years at Wolf Trap"

JULY 2021

July 1 - Fifty Years Together: A Celebration of Wolf Trap, with National Symphony Orchestra, JoAnn Falletta (conductor), Cynthia Erivo (vocalist), Christine Goerke (soprano), Joyce Yang (piano)

July 2 + 3 - Wolf Trap Opera: Sondheim "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet" in Concert, with National Symphony Orchestra, Roberto Kalb (conductor)

July 7 - Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange)

July 8 + 9 - Beethoven and Bologne, with National Symphony Orchestra, Jonathon Heyward (conductor), Francesco Dego (violin)

July 10 - Aria Jukebox, The Audience Gets to Choose! (streaming online beginning July 10)

July 10 + 11 - Max Weinberg's Jukebox

July 16 - Wolf Trap Opera: Viardot "Cinderella" ("Cendrillon") | Holst "Savitri" in Concert, Wolf Trap Orchestra, Kelly Kuo (conductor)

July 17 - Preservation Hall Jazz Band

July 18 - Big Tony and Trouble Funk with Special Guest Sugar Bear, The Legendary DJ Kool

July 20 - Inez Barlatier "Ayiti: Stories and Songs from Haiti" - Children's Performance

July 21 - Oran Etkin: Timbalooloo "Finding Friends Far From Home" - Children's Performance

July 21 + 22 - An Evening with Amos Lee

July 23 - Wolf Trap Opera: "STARias: Opera's Most Powerful Moments," with National Symphony Orchestra, Christopher Allen (conductor), Tamara Wilson (soprano), Michelle DeYoung (mezzo-soprano), Paul Groves (tenor), Ryan Speedo Green (bass-baritone), Raymond Aceto (bass) and more

July 24 - Dan + Claudia Zanes with Friends "New Beginnings" - Children's Performance

July 24 + 25 - Chris Thile

July 27 - Joanie Leeds "All the Ladies" - Children's Performance

July 28 - Elena Moon Park and Friends - Children's Performance

July 28 - Aoife O'Donovan with members of The Knights

July 29 - The War and Treaty

July 30 + 31 - Norm Lewis with National Symphony Orchestra

July 31 - Maryland Youth Ballet "Snow White" - Children's Performance

Full capacity shows for August and September already announced and on sale include:

August 2021

August 4 - Straight No Chaser

August 5 - Lindsey Stirling, with special guest Kiesza

August 6 - Renée Fleming, with National Symphony Orchestra, Patrick Summers (conductor)

August 11 - Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes

August 19 - Train, with special guest Vertical Horizon

August 20 - Harry Connick Jr. and his Band

August 22 - Yacht Rock Revue

September 2021

September 14 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with special guest Waxahatchee

September 22 - Indigo Girls, with Ani DiFranco

Safety Guidelines

Wolf Trap will follow local, state, and federal government and health guidelines in order to welcome the public back to the Park for live performances as safely as possible. Health and safety guidelines are subject to updates and change. Please check Wolf Trap's 2021 Health and Safety Policies and Guidelines for the most current and up-to-date information.

Ticketing and On-Sale Information

Tickets for newly announced performances go on sale to the public on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices vary by performance and location (tickets for June and July performance will be sold in socially-distanced pods), and are subject to change. See individual performance listings online at Wolf Trap's website calendar.

Wolf Trap members have access to exclusive presales and may purchase tickets in advance of the general public. Memberships start at $50 and are tax-deductible less the value of goods and services provided. For more information, visit wolftrap.org/membership.

Additional information, amenities, and protocols will be posted to the Wolf Trap website as information becomes available.

