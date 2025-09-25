WITCH Comes to Richmond Shakespeare

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Richmond Shakespeare will open its 27th Season with Witch, a bold and bitingly funny new play by Jen Silverman. Running October 23 – November 9, 2025 at Virginia Repertory Theatre's Theatre Gym (114 West Broad St., Richmond, VA 23220), this subversive reimagining of a Jacobean drama blends sharp wit, supernatural intrigue, and urgent social commentary.

A charming devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their deepest desires. Elizabeth, cast out by the town and labeled a witch, seems like his easiest conquest—but her soul proves anything but easy to claim. As the devil returns again and again, unexpected passions ignite, alliances shift, and the village is forever transformed. Witch dares audiences to question what our souls are worth when hope feels out of reach.

“This exciting new play by Jen Silverman is playful, provocative, and just outright hilarious,” said James Ricks, Artistic Director of Richmond Shakespeare. “The cast and creative team attached to this show is going to be the perfect complement to Ms. Silverman's script. I can't wait for audiences to experience it!”

Director Andrew Gall added: “Witch refuses easy answers. It's sharp, dangerous, and unsentimental — it provokes laughter as we recognize ourselves in the bargains these characters negotiate: power, revenge, money. In the end, the play offers a challenge: do we work to preserve the status quo, or would a better world emerge if we only dared to burn it all down? That urgency is why this play matters now.”