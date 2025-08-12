Violinist Sarah Fazendin Joins THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour as Concertmaster

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a sold-out North American tour with The Wonder Years, and performing in the recent off-Broadway production of The Little Match Girl, triple-threat violinist Sarah Fazendin will lead the Broadway North American tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music as concertmaster. Set to launch September 9, 2025 at The Kennedy Center, this national Broadway tour will continue into 2026, with stops in more than 55 cities.

Sarah Fazendin is excited to bring her music to a story she's loved and performed often throughout her life. Fazendin says, "I am so privileged to go out as concertmaster of The Sound of Music. It will be a tremendous joy and honor to be performing music I've loved all my life in the same kind of production that I watched as a kid and dreamed of being involved in. As a small-town girl from Spokane, Washington, I am so lucky for this monumental stepping stone in my journey to Broadway." Sarah Fazendin has also shared the stage with renowned artists including Leslie Odom Jr., Andrea Bocelli, Jason Mraz, Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara, Javier Muñoz, Derek Klena, Adrienne Warren, Johan Lenox, and Curtis Stewart. A proud member of esteemed ensembles such as the American Composers Orchestra, New York Pops, Little Orchestra Society, and Cirque Musica, Sarah has performed at prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall, The Apollo Theater, Madison Square Garden, Perelman Performing Arts Center, Forest Hills Stadium, 54 Below, Joe's Pub, and The Kennedy Center.

The Sound of Music features Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll as the Mother Abbess, Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer, Broadway veteran Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, Nicholas Rodriguez as Max Detweiler, Kate Loprest as Elsa Schraeder, Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp, and Ian Coursey as Rolf Gruber. Produced by Concord Theatricals and NETworks Presentations, the production will launch with previews at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY from September 5-6, and tour North America for multiple seasons, playing multi-week and week-long engagements.

This tour features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp, directed by Jack O'Brien (2024 recipient of Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), and choreographed by Danny Mefford (Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen, Fun Home), with music directed by Jonathan Marro (Fiddler on the Roof, Shrek The Musical (International), Elf the Musical, and Dirty Dancing), and musical supervisor Andy Einhorn, (Gypsy, Carousel, Hello, Dolly!).

See a complete list of tour stops for the 2025-26 season at www.SoundOfMusicOnTour.com.