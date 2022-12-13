Video: Watch the Trailer for WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Regional Premiere at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre is presenting the regional premiere of Which Way to the Stage, written by Ana Nogueira. Which Way to the Stage is directed by Signature's new Associate Artistic Director Ethan Heard (Heartbeat Opera's Fidelio, Berkshire Theatre Festival's A Little Night Music) in his Signature directorial debut. Music Direction is by Angie Benson (Signature's The Color Purple, RENT) and Choreography is by Ashleigh King (Ford's Theater's Grace, Keegan Theatre's Legally Blonde). Performances run through January 22, 2023 in Signature's ARK Theatre. Tickets are available at SigTheatre.org.

Watch the trailer below!

In Which Way to the Stage, Broadway superfans Jeff and Judy eagerly await their idol Idina Menzel after her performance in If/Then at the stage door every night. But when a sexy stranger enters the scene and upends their decades-long friendship, the musical theater aficionados have to go off book to rewrite their own finale.

The cast for Which Way to the Stage includes Dani Stoller (Arena Stage's My Body, No Choice, Olney Theatre Center's The Humans) as Judy, Mike Millan (Broadway's Escape to Margaritaville, Off-Broadway's Titanique) as Jeff, Michael Tacconi (Broadway's West Side Story, The Cher Show) as Mark, and Nina-Sophia Pacheco (Constellation Theatre's Once On This Island, St. Marks Players' Gypsy) as Actress/Bachelorette/Casting Director. Leah Platt (First National Tour of Fiddler on the Roof) and Stephen Russell Murray (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George) are understudies.

The creative team for Which Way to the Stage includes Scenic Design by Richard Ouellette (Olney Theatre Center's Mary Stuart, Cape Rep Theatre's The Full Monty), Costume Design by Frank Labovitz (Signature's La Cage aux Folles, Cabaret), Lighting Design by Jesse Belsky (Signature's The Mystery of Love & Sex, Studio Theatre's John Proctor Is The Villain), Sound Design by Noel Nichols & UptownWorks (Baltimore Center Stage's Fires in the Mirror, The Kennedy Center's already there), and Wig Design by Ali Pohanka (Olney Theatre Center's Beauty and the Beast, Cabaret). Signature Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. New York Casting is by Stewart/Whitley. Bailey Howard is the ProductionStage Manager, Jessica Hagy is the Production Assistant, and Clancey Yovanovich is the Assistant Director.