Video: 'Rocks in My Bed' from PLAY ON! at Signature Theatre

Watch Wesley J. Barnes and Derrick D. Truby Jr. perform "Rocks in My Bed" from PLAY ON! Signature Theatre is now presenting Play On!, a musical based on Shakespeare’s comedy Twelfth Night, set to the syncopated soundtrack of Duke Ellington’s greatest hits. Performances run through October 5, 2025 in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

The production is directed by Lili-Anne Brown, with choreography by Breon Arzell, and music direction by Jermaine Hill.

The musical is conceived by Sheldon Epps (Broadway’s Blues in the Night, Purlie) with a book by Cheryl L. West (Shout, Sister, Shout!, Pullman Porter Blues) and music by Duke Ellington.

Aspiring songwriter Vy comes to swinging 1930s Harlem to make it big. But when she discovers the doors of opportunity are closed to women, she disguises herself as a man to pitch her songs to Harlem’s hottest composer, the Duke. However, when her tunes attract the attention of Cotton Club performer Lady Liv, the object of The Duke’s affection, Vy-Man is swept up in a swinging tempest of love, mistaken identity and jazz. If music be the food of love, then Play On’s timeless classics “Take the ‘A’ Train,” “Mood Indigo” “I Got it Bad and That Ain’t Good” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” combine with stunning dance to make for a joyous feast in a fun and fresh take on a beloved comedy.

The cast of Play On! includes Wesley J. Barnes as Jester, Chuckie Benson as Rev, Awa Sal Secka as Lady Liv, Alana S. Thomas as CC, Derrick D. Truby Jr. as Sweets, Greg Watkins as Duke, Jalisa Williams as Vy, and Kanysha Williams as Miss Mary.