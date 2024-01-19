Video: Gianandrea Noseda on the NSO's Europe Tour

The Music Director discusses taking the NSO on tour.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

From February 16–28, 2024, Noseda leads his first international tour with the NSO; the orchestra’s first multi-city European tour since 2016.  The NSO will visit some of Europe’s most important concert halls performing for audiences in Spain, Germany, and Italy, joined by soloists pianist Seong-Jin Cho and violinist Hilary Hahn.

Noseda will bring the NSO to his home city, Milan, with a performance at the Teatro alla Scala on February 26, 2024, at the invitation of the Filarmonica della Scala with which Noseda has a close relationship as a guest conductor.

Gianandrea Noseda is one of the world’s most sought-after conductors, equally recognized for his artistry in both the concert hall and opera house. The 2023–2024 season marks his seventh as Music Director of the National Symphony Orchestra.

Noseda’s leadership has inspired and reinvigorated the National Symphony Orchestra which makes its home at the Kennedy Center. The renewed artistic recognition and critical acclaim has led to invitations to Carnegie Hall, international concert halls, as well as digital streaming and a record label distributed by LSO Live for which Noseda also records as principal guest conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra. The label’s most recent and upcoming releases are dedicated to the complete Sinfonias by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington, D.C. native George Walker and a Beethoven Cycle. The label launched in 2020 with Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 and Copland’s Billy the Kid. He has made over 70 recordings for various labels, including Deutsche Grammophon and Chandos on which he recorded many works including those by neglected Italian composers through his Musica Italiana series.

Noseda became General Music Director of the Zurich Opera House in September 2021. In 2022, his initial four-year contract was extended through the 2027–2028 season. An important milestone will be two complete Ring Cycles in May 2024 in a new production by Andreas Homoki. Since April 2022, his performances of the Ring operas have been praised by critics and in February 2023 he was recognized as “Best Conductor” by the jury of the German OPER! AWARDS, specifically for his Wagner interpretations.

From 2007–2018, Noseda served as music director of the Teatro Regio Torino, where his leadership marked the opera house’s golden era. 

Noseda has conducted the most important international orchestras, opera houses and festivals and had significant roles at the BBC Philharmonic (chief conductor), Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (principal guest conductor), Mariinsky Theatre (principal guest conductor), Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI (principal guest conductor), Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (Victor de Sabata Chair), Rotterdam Philharmonic (principal guest conductor), and Stresa Festival (artistic director).

Noseda has a strong commitment to working with the next generation of musicians and in 2019 was appointed the founding Music Director of the Tsinandali Festival and Pan-Caucasian Youth Orchestra in the village of Tsinandali, Georgia.

A native of Milan, Noseda is Commendatore al Merito della Repubblica Italiana, marking his contribution to the artistic life of Italy. He has been honored as Musical America’s Conductor of the Year (2015) and International Opera Awards Conductor of the Year (2016). In 2023, he received the Puccini Award whose past recipients include legendary opera stars Maria Callas, Birgit Nillson and Luciano Pavarotti.







