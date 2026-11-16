Review: TAKES ALL KINDS at Voices Festival Productions

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In 2023, the performer Dan Hoyle crossed the country and talked to ordinary people about the direction of the country, justice, opportunity and voting. He recorded and transformed these conversations into monologues he strung together in a piece called “Takes All Kinds.”

The work in turn was performed across the country, stopping currently in Washington, where its eight performances are wrapping up a three-show “Voices From a Changing Nation” series from the venerable Voices Festival Productions, doing business at the Spooky Action Theater in the Universalist National Memorial Church.

In the black box space, Hoyle uses neither costume nor sets to present his array of a dozen or so figures. He only messes with his hair, pinning it back a couple of times to define a certain character.

Hoyle is introduced at the start by the local artistic directors and director Aldo Billingslea, who credit him with pioneering what he calls journalistic theater, a practice that actually goes back at least half a century and may have been best represented in one-person shows by Anna Deavere Smith, from her “Fires in the Mirror,” about the Crown Heights riots, and “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” about the L.A. riots, to “Notes from the Field: Doing Time in Education” in 2016.

Hoyle is introduced as if he’s a standup comic ("Please welcome Dan Hoyle!"). Projections give background of the source material, and the regions that gave them rise, and then he’s off into their monologues, sometimes in groups of people — among voting rights canvassers in Atlanta, a Gen Z socialist in Phoenix, a rough-edged gang member turned social worker, an afternoon in an urban barbershop.

There is some deft insight in what he gleans from the kinds of people who aren’t often asked their opinion. Politicians are often criticized for not listening to constituents, but Hoyle has clearly done a lot of deep listening. There is an urgency to many of his characters; they don’t want what they’re saying to be ignored.

Opening the show here just after midterms, there’s something slightly outdated about a work that precedes the last presidential cycle. But it comes with an eventual, hard-won message of uplift — somebody decides to register to vote when he initially didn’t think it would matter.

Gathering the thoughts of underserved communities, and delivering them to audiences who otherwise might not otherwise hear them is a laudable goal. But at several turns, it’s undercut by the kind of thing that is even more outdated than the political calendar: the broadly exaggerated accents, swagger and vernacular of people of color. It’s a practice that just doesn’t fly from a white guy in 2026.

Hank Azaria had to step down from providing the comic voice of an Indian-American convenience shop owner Apu in “The Simpsons” six years ago. The sheer number of cringe-making appropriations in “Takes All Kinds” tends to eclipse the content.

The theater seems to sense the minefield as well. “We ask that you have the courage to see the range of human complexity and the vulnerability to listen with an open heart,” Billngslea writes in the program.

There is another lack of connection, too, caused by lack of eye contact. Hoyle’s characters seem to be universally gazing toward the top of a back wall, not at those in attendance.

The work has apparently been praised in many quarters, and got a standing ovation opening night in D.C. But it really didn’t work for me, proving, at least, the truth of Hoyle’s title.

Running time: About 70 minutes, no intermission.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Dan Hoyle.

“Takes All Kinds” runs through Nov. 22 at the Voices Festival Productions at the Universalist National Memorial Church, 1810 16th St NW. Tickets available online.

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