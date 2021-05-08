Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Alonzo King, Tiler Peck, and More in the Trailer for AN EVENING OF JAZZ AND DANCE at the Kennedy Center

The performance is available for on-demand viewing via Digital Stage+ through August 1.

May. 8, 2021  

On Stage at the Opera House returns with An Evening of Jazz and Dance with Alonzo King, Jason Moran, Tiler Peck, and Gregory Porter, Saturday, May 1.

The program features two new works by visionary choreographer Alonzo King - a duet for award-winning New York City Ballet Principal Dancer and Broadway actress Tiler Peck and dancer Roman Mejia, and a solo for Peck.

Both new works will be performed to live music by MacArthur "Genius" Fellow, pianist, and Kennedy Center Artistic Director for Jazz Jason Moran and Grammy Award®-winning singer-songwriter Gregory Porter.

Additional musical works from the discographies of Moran and Porter will complete this program of movement and music.

Learn more at www.kennedy-center.org and check out the trailer below!


