VIDEO: Washington Concert Opera Celebrates 100 Years of Suffrage with Free Concert

The concert features three sopranos, Shannon Jennings, Aundi Marie Moore and Danielle Talamantes.

Washington Concert Opera has presented a free online concert celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Women's Suffrage.

The performance was filmed at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, is dedicated to the memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and features the music of Virgil Thomson, Florence B. Price, Undine Smith Moore, Joaquín Turina, and Enrique Granados. The concert features three sopranos, Shannon Jennings, Aundi Marie Moore and Danielle Talamantes along with pianist, Justina Lee. The event is hosted by opera director Crystal Manich. The concert will be available online through December 1st, 2020.

Watch below!

Shows View More Washington, DC Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You