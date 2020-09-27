VIDEO: The Kennedy Center Sets the Stage For A TIME TO SING: An Evening with Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams

Watch live Saturday, September 26 at 8 p.m.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced the first performance in front of a live audience on one of the Center's famed stages in more than six months. Featuring two of America's most celebrated vocalists, Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams, the concert launches the innovative On Stage at the Opera House series, designed to safely bring back live performing arts to the National Cultural Center.

Check out a timelapse of the stage being set below!

Watch live Saturday, September 26 at 8 p.m. Purchase access at https://www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/on-stage/on-stage-a-time-to-sing/.

A Time to Sing: An Evening with Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams, will explore the healing power of the performing arts and the resilience and hope needed in our current time through a very personal collection of songs performed by Fleming and Williams. With music direction by Rob Mathes, the evening will also include a new song written specially for this concert by Tony Award® nominee Andrew Lippa.

The configuration of the theater has been re-imagined to place the artists on a 30 x 24-foot stage extension built over the orchestra-level seating area. An invited audience of 40 people will enter through the wide loading doors on the Center's front plaza and will sit in physically-distanced pairs on the stage facing the iconic red interior of the hall.

This unique event will be livestreamed via the Kennedy Center's website, and passes to view the concert may be purchased for $15 in advance or at the time of the performance.

