VIDEO: Signature Theatre Favorites Maria Rizzo, Bobby Smith, Nova Y. Payton and Tracy Lynn Olivera Chat For SIGNATURE STRONG LIVE!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Signature Theatre has launched Signature Strong Live!, bringing live conversations to YouTube.

In the most recent video, Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer hosts a live conversation with Signature favorites Nova Y. Payton, Tracy Lynn Olivera, Maria Rizzo and Bobby Smith.

Check out the video below!

Signature asks that you please consider a donation today to help keep Signature Strong through this uncertain time! To donate visit https://www.sigtheatre.org/SignatureStrong





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You