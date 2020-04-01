Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Signature Theatre Favorites Maria Rizzo, Bobby Smith, Nova Y. Payton and Tracy Lynn Olivera Chat For SIGNATURE STRONG LIVE!

Article Pixel Apr. 1, 2020  

Signature Theatre has launched Signature Strong Live!, bringing live conversations to YouTube.

In the most recent video, Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer hosts a live conversation with Signature favorites Nova Y. Payton, Tracy Lynn Olivera, Maria Rizzo and Bobby Smith.

Check out the video below!

Signature asks that you please consider a donation today to help keep Signature Strong through this uncertain time! To donate visit https://www.sigtheatre.org/SignatureStrong

VIDEO: Signature Theatre Favorites Maria Rizzo, Bobby Smith, Nova Y. Payton and Tracy Lynn Olivera Chat For SIGNATURE STRONG LIVE!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: The Barricade Boys With Alfie Boe, Ramin Karimloo & More Perform 'Bring Him Home'
  • VIDEO: A Family Sings Lockdown Version of 'One Day More' From LES MISERABLES
  • VIDEO: Watch a New Version of Jeremy Jordan Singing 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now'
  • VIDEO: Watch An Epic Mashup of Broadway's Best Musicals From the Past Decade