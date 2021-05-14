Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: National Symphony Musicians Perform Live At Kreeger Museum - Tune In At 6 PM!

The performance will stream live from the Kreeger Museum.

May. 14, 2021  

Members of the National Symphony Orchestra perform Maurice Ravel's String Quartet in F Major at The Kreeger Museum in Washington, D.C. Tune in at 6 PM ET for the performance!

Musicians Performing

Wanzhen Li, violin

Peiming Lin, violin

Abigail Kreuzer, viola

Steven Honigberg, cello

During an extended period of pandemic lockdown and restrictions, this concert is dedicated to all those whose lives have been disrupted, who have been caring for others, who have experienced isolation, and who have suffered loss. We hope that this concert brings you solace and joy.


