VIDEO: Dick Van Dyke on His Career in New Kennedy Center Honors Interview Clip

The 2020 Kennedy Center Honors, which traditionally is held in early December each year, was postponed until May 2021 due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recipients to be honored at the 43rd annual national celebration of the arts are: multi-disciplinary artist, choreographer, and actress Debbie Allen; singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez; country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks; violinist Midori; and actor Dick Van Dyke.

In an unparalleled career that has spanned more than seven decades and earned him five Emmys, a Tony®, a Grammy®, a BAFTA, the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, induction into the Television Hall of Fame, recognition as a "Disney Legend," a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the adoration of generations of fans, Dick Van Dyke has remained one of the most popular and beloved performers in show business history. In 1960, he starred in the Broadway musical Bye Bye Birdie, earning a Tony Award®. He returned to the stage in the 1970s and 80s with national tours of The Music Man and Damn Yankees.

In 1961, his superstar status was solidified with the debut of The Dick Van Dyke Show on CBS. Winning three Emmys® for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy over the course of its six-season run, the series' 158 episodes have since aired every single day somewhere in the world. In 1991, his character, Dr. Mark Sloan, in TV's Jake And The Fatman, was so popular that a spin-off series, Diagnosis: Murder, was created and ran from 1993 to 2001.

On the big screen, he starred in Bye Bye Birdie and Mary Poppins (1964), one of the most beloved films of all time. Other films include Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), The Comic (1969), Dick Tracy (1990), the Night At The Museum films, the HBO documentary If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast (2017), and Mary Poppins Returns (2018).

Van Dyke is also the author of two New York Times bestselling books, My Lucky Life In And Out Of Show Business and Keep Moving: And Other Tips And Truths About Aging. A song and dance man at heart, he has been harmonizing with his acapella quartet The Vantastix for the past 20 years. In 2018, Van Dyke released a full-length jazz album, Step (Back) In Time.