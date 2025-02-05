Tony Carlin, Jennifer Laura Thompson & More to Star in EUREKA DAY at the Kennedy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been revealed for the Kennedy Center’s exclusive post-Broadway engagement of Eureka Day, a comedy by Jonathan Spector, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County). The Broadway premiere of Eureka Day opened December 16, 2024 and recently extended its run through February 16, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. See what the critics said about the production HERE! The production will play the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater March 7–22, 2025.

Eureka Day at the Kennedy Center will star Tony Carlin (Broadway: Days of Wine and Roses, The Lehman Trilogy) as Don, Joe Carroll (Broadway: Frozen, Bandstand) as Eli, Eboni Flowers (Broadway: Macbeth, Slave Play) as Carina, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Laura Thompson (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked; the Kennedy Center’s Bye Bye Birdie) as Suzanne, Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz (Television: Scandal, The Last Ship) reprising her Broadway role as Meiko, and Teresa Avia Lim (Broadway: Junk) as Winter.

Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else—that is until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.

