Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Theater J to Present Sun Mee Chomet's HOW TO BE A KOREAN WOMAN

A hilarious and heartfelt journey of self-discovery.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Photo 1 Photos: First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
Review: SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Photo 2 Review: SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY At The Kennedy Center Photo 3 Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY At The Kennedy Center
Review Roundup: SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage Photo 4 Review Roundup: SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage

Theater J to Present Sun Mee Chomet's HOW TO BE A KOREAN WOMAN

From January 4 through January 14, 2024,Click Here will bring How to Be a Korean Woman, an acclaimed one-person-play written and performed by Sun Mee Chomet and directed by Zaraawar Mistry, to the stage. How to Be a Korean Woman is the final performance in Theater J's “Here I Am" series, a triptych of one-person plays. 

 

How to Be a Korean Woman is a hilarious, heartfelt, and personal telling of Korean-American Sun Mee Chomet‘s search for her birth family in Seoul, South Korea. This poignant one-woman show — told from Chomet's perspective as an adult Jewish adoptee — uses text, music, and movement to explore themes of family, love, adulthood, and the universal longing to know one's past. 

 

“As an actor, I often use my own history to strengthen or inform my characters,” says Chomet. “Now, I'm doing this daunting thing of giving my whole life over. It's daunting but rewarding to be so bare.” 

 

Chomet's award-winning play has been presented to sold-out audiences in the United States and Seoul, South Korea. Theater J's production marks the east coast premiere of the piece.

 

Sun Mee Chomet is an actor, dancer and playwright. Her acting credits include work at Lincoln Center and she has traveled nationally as part of the Broadway Tour of Mary Zimmerman's Metamorphoses. Sun Mee's first play, Asiamnesia, was voted Best New Script of 2008 by Minneapolis Star Tribune and is published in the anthology, Asian American Plays for a New Generation (Temple University Press).

 

Director Zaraawar Mistry is an actor, writer, director, teacher and producer as well as the co-owner of Dreamland Arts, a family-owned performing arts business in St. Paul, Minnesota. Zaraawar was a co-founder of the Center for Independent Artists and an Associate Artistic Director at Theater Mu.

 

To purchase tickets for How to Be a Korean Woman, please visit theaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210. Single ticket prices for regular tickets start at $49. Discount tickets are available for groups of 8+, EDCJCC members, preview performances, students, educators, military personnel and U.S. Veterans. $5 Community Access Tickets are available to individuals who receive government assistance through state-issued EBT cards (EBT is not accepted as a form of payment, only as proof of status). 

 

About Theater J 

Theater J is a nationally-renowned, professional theater that celebrates, explores, and struggles with the complexities and nuances of both the Jewish experience and the universal human condition. Our work illuminates and examines ethical questions of our time, inter-cultural experiences that parallel our own, and the changing landscape of Jewish identities. As the nation's largest and most prominent Jewish theater, we aim to preserve and expand a rich Jewish theatrical tradition and to create community and commonality through theater-going experiences. 

About the Edlavitch DCJCC 

Theater J is a proud program of the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center (EDCJCC). Guided by Jewish values and heritage, the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center engages individuals and families through its cultural, recreational, educational, and social justice programs by welcoming people of all backgrounds to connect, learn, serve, and be entertained together in ways that reflect the unique role of the Center in the nation's capital.

The Edlavitch DCJCC embraces inclusion in all its programs and activities. We welcome and encourage the participation of all people, regardless of their background, sexual orientation, abilities, or religion, including interfaith couples and families. 

THEATER J INFORMATION 

LOCATION: Edlavitch DCJCC's Aaron & Cecile Goldman Theater (1529 16th Street, NW Washington, DC) Four blocks east of Dupont Circle. 

PARKING: Parking available at several neighborhood garages and can be reserved in advance at parkwhiz.com/theater-j-parking/; limited street parking; on-site parking for persons with disabilities can be reserved in advance by calling the ticket office. 

METRO: Dupont Circle Station Red line; S2 and S4 buses stop at 16th and Q St NW, S9 buses stop at 16th and P St NW. 

TICKET OFFICE: 202.777.3210 or email theaterj@theaterj.org


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Washington, DC Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, & Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Washington, DC Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Review: THE TALE OF THE FISHERMAN AND THE GOLDEN FISH At Synetic Theater Photo
Review: THE TALE OF THE FISHERMAN AND THE GOLDEN FISH At Synetic Theater

The Tale of the Fisherman and the Golden Fish, a Synetic Theater production, is a whimsical, family friendly production that will leave you feeling enchanted and charmed.

3
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY At The Kennedy Center Photo
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY At The Kennedy Center

An interesting and engaging interpretation of the work of one of the most consequential American songwriters.

4
1st Stage Extends QUILTERS Through End of December Photo
1st Stage Extends QUILTERS Through End of December

1st Stage's Quilters, book by Molly Newman and Barbara Damashek, with lyrics and music by Barbara Damashek, directed by Deidra LaWan Starnes, has been extended through December 31.

More Hot Stories For You

1st Stage Extends QUILTERS Through End of December1st Stage Extends QUILTERS Through End of December
Folger Theatre To Expands Reading Room Festival With Slate Of Engaging ProgrammingFolger Theatre To Expands Reading Room Festival With Slate Of Engaging Programming
Matthew Scott to Join RAGTIME at Signature TheatreMatthew Scott to Join RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
American Alliance For Theatre & Education to Host Inaugural Pre-Holiday AuctionAmerican Alliance For Theatre & Education to Host Inaugural Pre-Holiday Auction

Videos

Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ Video
Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
The Improvised Shakespeare Company in Washington, DC The Improvised Shakespeare Company
Theater Lab at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (12/04-12/23)
Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: Three Great Romantics in Washington, DC Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: Three Great Romantics
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/07-4/07)
Mnozil Brass in Washington, DC Mnozil Brass
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (2/25-2/25)
Fiddler on the Roof in Washington, DC Fiddler on the Roof
Olney Theatre Center (11/08-12/31)
Rockville Little Theatre presents “The Grapes of Wrath” in Washington, DC Rockville Little Theatre presents “The Grapes of Wrath”
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (1/26-2/04)
Mutts Gone Nuts in Washington, DC Mutts Gone Nuts
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/06-4/06)
The Peking Acrobats in Washington, DC The Peking Acrobats
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/10-3/10)
Momia en el Clóset (Mummy in the Closet) in Washington, DC Momia en el Clóset (Mummy in the Closet)
GALA Hispanic Theatre (5/09-6/09)
Brian Ganz: A Chopin Recital in Washington, DC Brian Ganz: A Chopin Recital
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (5/04-5/04)
MALEVO in Washington, DC MALEVO
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/17-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You