Theater J to Present Sun Mee Chomet's HOW TO BE A KOREAN WOMAN

From January 4 through January 14, 2024,Click Here will bring How to Be a Korean Woman, an acclaimed one-person-play written and performed by Sun Mee Chomet and directed by Zaraawar Mistry, to the stage. How to Be a Korean Woman is the final performance in Theater J's “Here I Am" series, a triptych of one-person plays.

How to Be a Korean Woman is a hilarious, heartfelt, and personal telling of Korean-American Sun Mee Chomet‘s search for her birth family in Seoul, South Korea. This poignant one-woman show — told from Chomet's perspective as an adult Jewish adoptee — uses text, music, and movement to explore themes of family, love, adulthood, and the universal longing to know one's past.

“As an actor, I often use my own history to strengthen or inform my characters,” says Chomet. “Now, I'm doing this daunting thing of giving my whole life over. It's daunting but rewarding to be so bare.”

Chomet's award-winning play has been presented to sold-out audiences in the United States and Seoul, South Korea. Theater J's production marks the east coast premiere of the piece.

Sun Mee Chomet is an actor, dancer and playwright. Her acting credits include work at Lincoln Center and she has traveled nationally as part of the Broadway Tour of Mary Zimmerman's Metamorphoses. Sun Mee's first play, Asiamnesia, was voted Best New Script of 2008 by Minneapolis Star Tribune and is published in the anthology, Asian American Plays for a New Generation (Temple University Press).

Director Zaraawar Mistry is an actor, writer, director, teacher and producer as well as the co-owner of Dreamland Arts, a family-owned performing arts business in St. Paul, Minnesota. Zaraawar was a co-founder of the Center for Independent Artists and an Associate Artistic Director at Theater Mu.

To purchase tickets for How to Be a Korean Woman, please visit theaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210. Single ticket prices for regular tickets start at $49. Discount tickets are available for groups of 8+, EDCJCC members, preview performances, students, educators, military personnel and U.S. Veterans. $5 Community Access Tickets are available to individuals who receive government assistance through state-issued EBT cards (EBT is not accepted as a form of payment, only as proof of status).

About Theater J

Theater J is a nationally-renowned, professional theater that celebrates, explores, and struggles with the complexities and nuances of both the Jewish experience and the universal human condition. Our work illuminates and examines ethical questions of our time, inter-cultural experiences that parallel our own, and the changing landscape of Jewish identities. As the nation's largest and most prominent Jewish theater, we aim to preserve and expand a rich Jewish theatrical tradition and to create community and commonality through theater-going experiences.

About the Edlavitch DCJCC

Theater J is a proud program of the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center (EDCJCC). Guided by Jewish values and heritage, the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center engages individuals and families through its cultural, recreational, educational, and social justice programs by welcoming people of all backgrounds to connect, learn, serve, and be entertained together in ways that reflect the unique role of the Center in the nation's capital.

The Edlavitch DCJCC embraces inclusion in all its programs and activities. We welcome and encourage the participation of all people, regardless of their background, sexual orientation, abilities, or religion, including interfaith couples and families.

